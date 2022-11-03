In Wisconsin attorney general's race, no clear signal on how state's abortion ban might be enforced

Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney has said he would enforce Wisconsin’s abortion ban because it is the law but he’s downplayed some comments on what that would look like despite ongoing confusion for the medical community about the state’s conflicting abortion statutes.

Toney, the Fond du Lac County district attorney, said the state Department of Justice would enforce the state’s 1849 ban under his leadership, putting him in conflict with district attorneys in Dane and Milwaukee counties, who have indicated they wouldn’t enforce it.

In a months-old PBS Wisconsin interview, Toney called for DOJ to be given authority to enforce abortion laws and seemingly floated the idea of having district attorneys prosecute abortion cases outside their own counties.

That practice only happens on rare occasions, mainly election and ethics violations, and would require a change in state law to allow it for abortion.

In the interview, Toney says: “We need to give our attorney general the authority to prosecute. They already would have the technical authority to investigate it. I think another approach would be allowing for adjoining counties to be able to investigate and enforce that abortion ban in Wisconsin.”

But in a debate with Democrat incumbent Josh Kaul last week, Toney said he “never expressly advocated” for that position but rather brought it up as a theoretical possibility while talking about the need for a “level playing field” for the enforcement of state law.

In other comments, Toney has said licensed medical providers wouldn’t risk breaking state law and called claims he’d prosecute doctors a “scare tactic.”

“I think they’re going to follow the law,” Toney said in an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board last month. “I don’t think we’re going to see people in the medical community doing this.”

The need for health care professionals to have more guidance about what Wisconsin’s abortion laws are is at the core of a lawsuit Kaul has brought challenging the 1849 ban.

Other state laws prohibit abortions either after 20 weeks or after fetal viability. Those laws directly conflict with the older ban, which only allows for abortions to protect the life of the mother, Kaul argues.

“The point we’re making is it can’t be both legal and illegal,” Kaul said in an interview.

Toney has repeatedly tried to poke holes in Kaul’s legal arguments, saying that there are homicide and battery statutes that conflict with one another and that prosecutors use discretion to decide what to charge in a case.

Attorney Barbara Zabawa, who specializes in health and wellness law, said homicide and battery are fundamentally illegal and Wisconsin’s abortion laws don’t provide clarity on when it is or isn’t illegal to perform an abortion.

“That’s exactly why the medical community is hesitant about abortion because it’s a wild card,” Zabawa said.

“The discretion’s on the prosecutor’s point of view of whether they want to use the more stringent (abortion statute) or the one that’s a little more lenient, and that depends on politics and the belief system of the prosecutor,” Zabawa said.

As the candidates spar over abortion, outside groups on both sides of the issue have funneled money and effort into mobilizing voters to make the race a referendum on the future of abortion rights in Wisconsin.

The Democratic Attorneys General Association is spending $1.9 million on television and digital ads in the race. In one spot, doctors and nurses are shown getting their mugshot taken as a narrator says Toney supports prosecuting doctors and nurses who perform abortions. Kaul has echoed those attacks.

Gracie Skogman, a lobbyist with Wisconsin Right to Life, said her organization has been telling voters that the attorney general’s race is “as important as the governor’s race” because of the job’s role in enforcing the state’s abortion ban. Skogman called the claim Toney wants to prosecute medical professionals a red herring since health care providers have already stopped performing abortions since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.

“We do think this is a very important election, especially for AG and we’ve been putting more emphasis on it than we ever have in the past,” Skogman said.