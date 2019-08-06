Wisconsin Republican leaders aren't embracing Gov. Tony Evers' call to take up gun control measures in light of two mass shootings over the weekend in Texas and Ohio.
Evers on Monday pushed for universal background checks and a so-called "red flag" law to allow family members of police to ask a court to take firearms from an individual who's considered dangerous, as he decried legislative Republicans for having "avoided this issue totally."
But Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he wants to focus on addressing mental health issues rather than plans "to take away second amendment rights or due process," while Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald was noncommittal about any gun-related measures.
“The events that took place this weekend were tragic," Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said in a statement. "Hate and racism have no place in our country. As we come back for the fall session, our caucus will have discussions around all newly proposed legislation like we always do.”
The trio is planning to meet next week, Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said Tuesday, after the governor called both Monday evening and left messages requesting they get together to discuss gun safety initiatives.
While Baldauff said she's hopeful the Republican leaders will work with Evers, Vos in a tweet wrote the topics would include water quality, suicide prevention and adoption -- three issues being discussed in ongoing task force meetings.
Evers' comments came at a news conference Monday in Wauwatosa after dozens were killed and more than 50 wounded in the shootings Saturday and Sunday.
At the national level, the events have caused Senate Democrats to demand Majority Leader Mitch McConnell call the chamber back in session to deliberate new gun laws. But in Wisconsin, Evers stopped short of calling for a special session to address the issue.
"Whether there’s a special session or not, we need to know that the other side is going to take this issue seriously," he said.
"We as a state and country and state have to take a stand and I believe (the) Legislature is part of that and I think we need to look to them and us for leadership."
Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have joined fellow Democrats in calling for red flag laws previously, though Fitzgerald and Vos have raised concerns over the concept, saying any changes would need to be narrow in scope.
"I continue to be fearful of taking away anyone’s constitutional rights through red flag laws," Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement this week. He later wrote in a tweet that he "will not entertain proposals to take away second amendment rights or due process."
Evers' call on Monday came on the seventh anniversary of the Sikh Temple shooting, when a gunman killed six people in Oak Creek.
In his remarks, Evers acknowledged the event and noted it shows "this type of murderous rampage" has happened in Wisconsin as well.
“We can’t pretend this is something that only happens in Texas or other places across the country,” he said.
The Legislature last year convened in a special session called by then-Gov. Scott Walker to pass a series of school safety bills, including a plan to create a $100 million grant program to award funding to schools and districts across the state to make physical improvements to buildings and conduct staff training, among other things.
That session followed a shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school that left 17 dead.
At the time, Democrats slammed the bills as not going far enough to address gun safety issues, as they called for universal background checks, raising the age limit for the purchase of some weapons, reinstating a 48-hour waiting period for handgun purchases and more.