In the midst of COVID pandemic, 48 seniors at The Gardens are told to move out

Mary Ann Drescher, Attic Angel president and CEO, said six residents so far have found new living arrangements. The pandemic, she said, is complicating the process.

"Everybody has their own policies as far as allowing movers and family in to help people, or whether people have to quarantine after they're in," she said. "It's trying to find out all that information so residents can make the best informed decisions in this tough circumstance."

According to Carla Andres, an attorney with Godfrey & Kahn, ILI Senior Housing-Segoe Road Inc. owns the The Gardens building, which is not in receivership. ILI-Segoe, which Andres represents, is a separate legal entity that has a written agreement with the prospective buyer, whose identity has not been made public.

She said ILI-Segoe was the group that sent the notice to residents telling them that they had to move out.

The building, which was renovated after Independent Living purchased it, is overdue for another overhaul, Berg said, which has a bearing on its competitiveness in the senior living marketplace. But few foresaw the terms of the sale requiring an evacuation. Berg said the move is within the terms of the lease residents agreed to, which require 30 days notice. They got about 45 days.