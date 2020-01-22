In State of the State speech, Tony Evers pushes nonpartisan redistricting, help for dairy industry

In his second State of the State speech, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers Wednesday said he will create a new commission to draw nonpartisan political maps and unveiled a number of proposals to boost Wisconsin's ailing dairy industry.
In his remarks to lawmakers and state officials, Evers took aim at a number of issues lawmakers either rejected or didn't fully address over the past year. One of those proposals is a process for drawing non-partisan political maps in the state, which some experts say is one of the most heavily gerrymandered in the country.
Republicans rejected Evers' call for a nonpartisan redistricting process that he included in his state budget last year, but Evers now says he will issue an executive order to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission that will draw political maps and present them to the Legislature.
It's unclear the extent to which a nonpartisan commission could influence the state's political maps without other changes to state law.
Under Wisconsin law, both congressional and state legislative district boundaries are drawn by the state Legislature. These lines are subject to veto by the governor. The maps, however, frequently end up before state and federal courts.
Evers on Wednesday also called on the Legislature to pass a package of bills addressing the state's troubled dairy industry, which has been plagued by tough economic conditions. The governor said he plans to a call a special session of the Legislature to occur next week.
Evers said he'll announce a package of bills that would create the Wisconsin Initiative for Dairy Exports and set a goal of increasing Wisconsin's dairy exports to 20% of the U.S. milk supply by 2024 through boosting efficiency in small and medium farms and build up the state's dairy brand.
Evers also wants lawmakers to pass a bill that would connect farmers with buyers such as universities, technical colleges, hospitals and local businesses.
He also vowed to expand the Farm Center and boost staffing at UW-Extension to better assist farmers, and said he plans to create a new farmer mental health program to assist farmers in accessing mental health support.
To continue his focus on farmers and rural issues, Evers also said he'll create the Office of Rural Prosperity within the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to help people access programs addressing rural needs.
Evers also highlighted education, pledging to create a student debt task force to address the issue.
With Republicans in control of the Assembly and Senate, the former educator’s first year in office came with its share of partisan battles, including disagreements over his appointed cabinet heads and efforts by Republicans to limit his power. Divided government stalled attempts to appease constituents on both sides of the aisle: Republicans refused to take up gun control measures and marijuana legalization; Evers vetoed GOP-driven anti-abortion bills and tax cuts.
"As I reflect on my first year in office, although there were setbacks and occasional political posturing — what I call ‘huffing and puffing’ — we also had a lot of success, and I am proud of everything we accomplished in just a year’s time," Evers said in excerpts from his Wednesday State of the State address.
You have free articles remaining.
Despite disagreements with the Republicans who control the Legislature, Evers largely avoided calling out Republicans. Instead, he highlighted the bipartisan bills he signed and the state budget he and Republicans approved that moved some issues forward "for the first time in a generation."
However, Republican leaders on Wednesday criticized Evers for a lack of bipartisanship.
"What you're going to hear tonight, I believe, is all things based on polling," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told reporters Wednesday, citing the Webster's Dictionary definition of bipartisan. "That's not the definition of bipartisan. It actually requires people sitting down and compromising in a give and take that we have not seen from the Evers administration."
Vos noted a package of bills introduced this week by Evers aimed at curbing youth vaping. He said the bills should be "easy, bipartisan, something that should be a layup," but added the bills did not include GOP input.
The clash between Evers and the GOP-led Assembly and Senate began with sweeping lame-duck legislation aimed at limiting the incoming governor's power. The legislation, which was signed by then-Republican Gov Scott Walker in late 2018 before Evers took office, has yet to see a final resolution in the courts, while the taxpayer cost has surpassed $2.1 million.
Evers will unveil his agenda for his second year at the Capitol Building Wednesday evening, which will include a push to address student loan debt and redistricting. Republican leadership in the Assembly have said they expect to adjourn the session by the end of February. The Senate is not expected to stay in session much longer than that.
"From nonpartisan redistricting and investing in our rural communities, to addressing youth vaping and capping the cost of insulin, to closing the dark store loophole and getting PFAS out of our water, we’ve got work to do," Evers said in the excerpts. "There’s no rest for the elected, folks, and we’ve got a lot to get done before anyone takes a vacation."
Earlier this month Evers assigned “homework” to Republican legislative leaders, requesting that they pass a number of bills in the new year. The request drew sharp criticism from GOP lawmakers.
"Contrary to what the administration might believe, we haven’t been sitting around for the last 13 months waiting for a homework assignment to get legislative priorities done," Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said Wednesday.
Evers told the Wisconsin State Journal he has “partially delivered” on his campaign promises so far. He pointed to the budget, which included an increase in spending on K-12 education and a Republican-supported 10% income tax cut for the middle class, as a positive step.
"In my last State of the State Address, I asked the legislature to set politics aside so we could work together on the issues facing our state. I said I expected bills to be passed with broad support and in the spirit of bipartisanship," he said in excerpts. "So one of the things I’m most proud of is that more than 95 percent of the bills I signed my first year in office had bipartisan support."