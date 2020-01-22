In State of the State speech, Gov. Tony Evers pledges to create nonpartisan redistricting board

Among Evers' numerous priorities for the remainder of the session is a "three-pronged plan" that includes legislation to invest in farmers and agriculture, a move that comes as the state's industry has suffered amid dairy farm closures and rising milk prices.

The efforts -- some of which were featured in his budget -- include greater investments in mental health services for farmers by coordinating local peer support programing and providing one-on-one counseling and a proposal to help increase dairy exports to 20% of the nation's milk supply by 2024.

Evers, called on the Legislature to convene in special session to take up the topics, also includes the creation of a new office dedicated to a broader rural economic development strategy housed within the state's job agency, as well as the formation of a blue-ribbon commission to promote agriculture.

While Evers acknowledged his proposal isn't "the silver bullet," he told attendees: "We have to start somewhere, and we have to start today."

Separately, Evers also pledged to bring "the fight for nonpartisan redistricting to the Legislature" by signing an executive order to form a nonpartisan redistricting board that'll draw what he identified as "The People's Maps."

