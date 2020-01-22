In State of the State speech, Gov. Tony Evers pledges to create nonpartisan redistricting board

In his second State of the State speech, Gov. Tony Evers pledged to form a new nonpartisan redistricting board and urged lawmakers to green light a sweeping plan to aid farmers across Wisconsin.
Evers also pushed the GOP-controlled Legislature to combat youth vaping, get PFAS "out of our water" and close the so-called "dark store loophole" by preventing stores from basing their property value off of vacant properties his address at the state Capitol Wednesday night.
And he called on lawmakers to move on from "past political tussles" and instead "greet the problems before us" -- a message of unity following a divisive period of split government that marked the Democrat's first year in office.
"While there is time to contemplate 10 years’ worth of successes and failures, we must fight the temptation to cling to the nostalgia of yesterday—there is too much work to do to find comfort in complacency," Evers said.
GOP lawmakers ahead of Evers’ remarks credited themselves for the state’s economic growth and other successes, and they called on the Democratic executive to resolve to work better with the Legislature going forward.
“We’re trying to work together across the aisle for the benefit of all Wisconsinites,” state Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, told reporters. “I think it’s time the administration understand we are a coequal branch of government and that we have a vital role to play as well.”
Among Evers' numerous priorities for the remainder of the session is a "three-pronged plan" that includes legislation to invest in farmers and agriculture, a move that comes as the state's industry has suffered amid dairy farm closures and rising milk prices.
The efforts -- some of which were featured in his budget -- include greater investments in mental health services for farmers by coordinating local peer support programing and providing one-on-one counseling and a proposal to help increase dairy exports to 20% of the nation's milk supply by 2024.
Evers, called on the Legislature to convene in special session to take up the topics, also includes the creation of a new office dedicated to a broader rural economic development strategy housed within the state's job agency, as well as the formation of a blue-ribbon commission to promote agriculture.
While Evers acknowledged his proposal isn't "the silver bullet," he told attendees: "We have to start somewhere, and we have to start today."
Separately, Evers also pledged to bring "the fight for nonpartisan redistricting to the Legislature" by signing an executive order to form a nonpartisan redistricting board that'll draw what he identified as "The People's Maps."
Those who make up the panel, he said, would hold public hearings around the state "and draw fair, impartial maps for the Legislature to take up next year" -- a plan that could be included in the state budget, for example, or introduced as a separate bill.
Still, it appears that such a move could also be easily dismissed by Republicans.
Other priorities
Student debt, vaping and clean water were also among the areas Evers highlighted on Wednesday night.
Telling lawmakers they could no longer "ignore the elephant in the room of student debt," the former UW regent and state superintendent announced a new executive order that would create a task force aiming to make higher education more affordable.
He also pushed legislators to address youth vaping, remarks that came days after he unveiled a plan targeting youth vaping through legislation that would ban vaping on school campuses, kick-start a public health campaign to curb youth vaping, expand enforcement at key agencies to prevent the sales of vaping products to kids and more.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Wednesday afternoon while the issue "should be easy, bipartisan, something that should be a layup," he slammed Evers for releasing it "in a partisan way" without including Republicans.
In his first State of the State address, Evers declared 2019 "the year of clean drinking water in Wisconsin." He didn't revisit the theme Wednesday night, though he did call on the Legislature to act to get PFAS, a group of chemicals linked to cancer, reproductive problems and a host of other health issues, "out of our water."
There's been movement on PFAS in recent days. Both the Senate and Assembly Tuesday approved a bill to limit the use of firefighting foam containing PFAS, sending it to Evers' desk. But Democrats have criticized it for not going far enough.
Meanwhile, the Natural Resources Board Wednesday gave the Department of Natural Resources the go-ahead to begin drafting new water quality standards for pollutants including PFAS.
While the state Senate and Assembly are expected to wrap up their work for the session in February or March following at least a couple more floor dates, Evers pushed for lawmakers to act in the coming weeks.
"There’s no rest for the elected, folks, and we’ve got a lot to get done before anyone takes a vacation," he said in
