In State of the State speech, Gov. Tony Evers looks to aid farmers, push for nonpartisan redistricting

"If it comes to protecting agriculture, advancing agriculture, the Legislature’s going to work with the governor on that front, no doubt about it," he said.

And Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who was more measured in his response, said he’d need to review the details and added Evers was “finally paying attention to rural Wisconsin.”

“If it's a bunch more government programs and handouts, we'll have to see if those are something we can support,” the Rochester Republican said.

Meanwhile, GOP leaders also panned Evers' redistricting push and questioned its constitutionality.

Nonpartisan redistricting isn't a new proposal from the first-term governor; in his budget, Evers sought to adopt such a process, though Republicans removed that language from the two-year spending plan.

In his remarks, Evers said he’d bring "the fight for nonpartisan redistricting to the Legislature" by signing an executive order to form a nonpartisan redistricting board that'll draw what he identified as "The People's Maps."