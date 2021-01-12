In state of the state, Gov. Tony Evers prioritizes broadband access, unemployment fixes

Gov. Tony Evers called for bipartisan work to expand broadband access in Wisconsin and fix "our broken unemployment system" in his annual state of the state speech, the first one delivered virtually by a Wisconsin governor.
The first-term executive said Tuesday night he's planning to spur action in at least one of those areas with a special session, where he wants lawmakers to act on upgrading the state's system for processing unemployment claims, a system that has struggled to keep up with the thousands of requests that have been filed over the course of the COVID-19 crisis.
"There’s always more work to do, and just as we have this past year, we’re going to get it done," he pledged. "Now two years into my first term as governor, we’re not going to slow down. In fact, we’re just getting started."
Both of those issues, which Evers said were highlighted by the pandemic, were among the ones he spotlighted in his 30-minute address, where he largely struck a somber tone as he reflected on the last year, the toll of the coronavirus and other challenges he said are sure to "carry into this new year."
That includes efforts to combat COVID and distribute vaccines, a process Evers has drawn criticism over thus far as Wisconsin lags other Midwestern states in getting out those doses. Evers, who earlier Tuesday announced he had reached agreement with Senate Republicans on their plan to address COVID-19 after members voted to approve it, said his administration is "working to distribute vaccine doses as quickly and as fairly as we can."
In addition to the other priorities he laid out, Evers also teased two components of his upcoming budget plan: a $200 million investment in broadband over the next two years and provisions to ensure the Legislature uses a public process to draw the state's new maps.
Declaring 2021 “the year of broadband access,” Evers said he sought to ensure every Wisconsinite has "access to reliable, high-speed internet,” helped in part by his planned investment, which he noted was four times the $50 million the state invested in that area in his first budget.
He plans to put nearly $150 million toward expanding broadband infrastructure in underserved areas and $40 million toward helping low-income individuals afford internet services, according to his office.
Evers is also looking to use his budget to make changes in the process for drawing district lines this year. That includes efforts to build on the nonpartisan "People's Maps Commission" he created last year to hold public hearings and create its own legislative maps that could be considered by lawmakers or by a court, where the redistricting process will likely end up due to the current state of divided government.
On Tuesday, Evers said his two-year spending plan, which will be released next month, would include measures to ensure the Legislature holds public meetings for its map-drawing process and prevent lawmakers from scrapping records from that process, as well as require lawmakers to take up the district lines drawn by his commission.
"Folks, it’s time we look to the people, not politicians, to draw maps that are fair and impartial," he said.
It's not entirely clear how Evers would do that, given that the Legislature could simply ignore those maps, remove them from consideration and replace them with a different, likely Republican-backed proposal to redraw the lines.
Unemployment changes
Evers’ calls for an upgraded unemployment system aren’t new.
The governor and his Department of Workforce Development have faced scrutiny over the amount of time it's taken to work through a backlog of unemployment claims since the COVID-19 crisis took hold in March. A recent agency audit found it took officials weeks or months to start working to resolve unemployment claims for Wisconsin residents in some cases.
If the changes are approved, they would bring needed updates to an outdated system that has long struggled to keep up when job losses jumped, a reality that the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported was known by at least three administrations and hundreds of lawmakers.
"This past year brought to bear the inaction of my predecessors and members of this and previous Legislatures who avoided their responsibility and duty for far too long," Evers said. "Well, I’ll tell you this: it’s gone on long enough. It ends tonight."
But even if a new system is approved, it would take at least a couple more years before it's put in place.
The special session call will likely officially come this week, though lawmakers aren’t required to convene to take up the measures Evers wants.
As Evers has placed blame on the state's antiquated unemployment infrastructure, legislative Republicans have criticized the agency — and Evers — for failing to expand staff quickly enough and not requiring employees to work overtime to respond to the influx of claims.
The issue eventually led Evers to ask then-Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman to resign in September, saying in a statement at the time that it's "unacceptable that Wisconsinites continue to wait for the support they need during these challenging times.” Since then, the former No. 2 at the Department of Corrections, Amy Pechacek, has stepped in, and Evers officially appointed her agency head late last month.
In announcing the date of his speech to lawmakers last month, Evers asked lawmakers to convene virtually to watch the address, saying he believed elected leaders must lead by example.
But Republicans in both chambers opted to gather in person Tuesday night at the Capitol, with Vos poised to give his response from the Assembly rostrum, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu planning to deliver his reaction in comments broadcast by WisconsinEye.
Typically, the state of the state is delivered in the Wisconsin state Capitol's Assembly chamber in Madison before lawmakers, members of the governor's Cabinet and other guests.
While Evers' address Tuesday is the first state of the state to be delivered virtually, the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau noted past occasions in which the governor hadn't appeared in person to present the address. That includes 1947, when then-Gov. Walter Samuel Goodland sent along a written communication that was then printed in the Senate journal.