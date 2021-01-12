In state of the state, Gov. Tony Evers prioritizes broadband access, unemployment fixes

That includes efforts to combat COVID and distribute vaccines, a process Evers has drawn criticism over thus far as Wisconsin lags other Midwestern states in getting out those doses. Evers, who earlier Tuesday announced he had reached agreement with Senate Republicans on their plan to address COVID-19 after members voted to approve it, said his administration is "working to distribute vaccine doses as quickly and as fairly as we can."

In addition to the other priorities he laid out, Evers also teased two components of his upcoming budget plan: a $200 million investment in broadband over the next two years and provisions to ensure the Legislature uses a public process to draw the state's new maps.

Declaring 2021 “the year of broadband access,” Evers said he sought to ensure every Wisconsinite has "access to reliable, high-speed internet,” helped in part by his planned investment, which he noted was four times the $50 million the state invested in that area in his first budget.

He plans to put nearly $150 million toward expanding broadband infrastructure in underserved areas and $40 million toward helping low-income individuals afford internet services, according to his office.