Gov. Tony Evers is on track to use his first State of the State Address Tuesday to outline an agenda largely at odds with Republican lawmakers, while vowing to "engage civilly" on matters of disagreement.
In prepared remarks provided to reporters shortly before the speech, Evers was prepared to say he will fulfill a pledge he made during the campaign: ordering state Attorney General Josh Kaul to withdraw from a legal challenge to the federal health care law, also known as Obamacare. It's not clear how that would align with a Republican law enacted just before Evers took office that attempted to bar him from doing so.
Evers was set to make a forceful case for his plan to expand Medicaid eligibility to nearly 80,000 Wisconsinites under the Obamacare law, which GOP lawmakers have vowed to oppose.
On the state's transportation-funding crunch that has divided Republican leaders in recent years, Evers was ready to say he will appoint a "task force of stakeholders" to craft a "bipartisan policy solution" to be included in his plan for the next state budget.
Evers was set to say he will sign an executive order to designate a Department of Health Services official to lead on addressing what he described as a "crisis" of lead contamination in private wells.
Evers was ready to emphasize the state's achievement gap between white students and students of color, and to vow to enact new measures to address it. He also plans to call on Republicans who control the Legislature to work with him on the next state budget instead of crafting their own.
The address gives the newly inaugurated Evers a chance to signal his priorities for the upcoming legislative session, the chief topic of which will be the state's next two-year state budget. The session could be contentious with partisan control of state government split for the first time in more than a decade between Evers, a Democrat, and the GOP-held Legislature.
Evers's remarks underscored areas in which he said Wisconsin lags behind other states. It contrasted with Republican lawmakers comments leading up to the speech, which suggested the state is now in excellent shape after eight years of GOP rule.
Evers said that while Wisconsin has much to proud of, "we are also a state among the worst to raise a black family, and we are a state that’s spending more on corrections than our entire UW System."
Evers also said "we trail the country in start-ups and small business creation."
Evers extolled the Wisconsin Idea -- the guiding principle for the University of Wisconsin System that its mission extends beyond the classroom and into all communities of the state -- which former Gov. Scott Walker tried but failed to alter.
"We are a state forged by the Wisconsin Idea — the notion that education informs our public policy and that knowledge should embrace the communities we're called to serve," Evers said.
Evers' comments about working together on the budget appear to be responding to Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau. The Senate GOP Leader earlier this month said he expects Republican lawmakers to craft their own budget instead of working from what the governor proposes, as typically occurs.
"I expect legislation arriving on my desk will be passed with broad support and in the spirit of bipartisanship," Evers was set to say. "That means instead of taking up an entirely new budget of its own, I expect the Legislature to take up the budget I crafted by and with the people of our state."
Evers reiterated that his budget will call for returning to the practice of the state providing school districts with two-thirds of the cost to fund education, and will call for a $600 million increase in special education funding.
Evers also recognized a special guest at the address: UW-Madison band director Mike Leckrone.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, addressing reporters Thursday afternoon, said the robust economy creates opportunities for compromise with Evers on topics including increased school funding and tax cuts.
Vos said he'll be disappointed if Evers "picks the tone of partisan rhetoric and divisive issues."
"If you'll notice the rhetoric that we are using, we are not focusing on every single hot-button issue that perhaps people in our base want us to focus on. We're attempting to find the middle ground," Vos said. "My hope is he would echo that."
