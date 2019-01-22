Gov. Tony Evers, in his first State of the State Address Tuesday, plans to call on Republicans who control the Legislature to work with him on the next state budget instead of crafting their own.
Evers also will extol the Wisconsin Idea, the guiding principle for the University of Wisconsin System that former Gov. Scott Walker tried but failed to alter, according to speech excerpts released by the governor's office Tuesday afternoon.
The State of the State excerpts were released hours before he was set to address lawmakers at 7 p.m. at the state Capitol.
It gives the newly inaugurated Evers a chance to signal his priorities for the upcoming legislative session, the chief topic of which will be the state's next two-year state budget. The session could be contentious with partisan control of state government split for the first time in more than a decade between Evers, a Democrat, and the GOP-held Legislature.
Evers' comments about the budget appear to be responding to Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau. The Senate GOP Leader earlier this month said he expects Republican lawmakers to craft their own budget instead of working from what the governor proposes, as typically occurs.
"I expect legislation arriving on my desk will be passed with broad support and in the spirit of bipartisanship," Evers was set to say. "That means instead of taking up an entirely new budget of its own, I expect the Legislature to take up the budget I crafted by and with the people of our state."
The Wisconsin Idea is the long-held belief that the mission of the state’s public higher-education system extends beyond the classroom and into all communities of the state.
It became a controversial topic in 2015 when Walker sought to alter it as part of the state budget. Walker quickly reversed course and abandoned the effort, which he chalked up to a "drafting error."
Evers was set to embrace the Wisconsin Idea in his remarks Tuesday.
"We are a state forged by the Wisconsin Idea — the notion that education informs our public policy and that knowledge should embrace the communities we're called to serve," Evers was set to say.
Evers also is expected to re-affirm his call for the state to fund two-thirds of school-funding costs, to refocus state economic-development efforts on small-business startups and to urge lawmakers to seek compromise.
"Given the challenges we face, I expect the Legislature will focus on these important priorities instead of being distracted by division and preventing us from working together to get things done," Evers was set to say.
Evers also will recognize a special guest at the address: UW-Madison band director Mike Leckrone.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, addressing reporters Thursday afternoon, said the robust economy creates opportunities for compromise with Evers on topics including increased school funding and tax cuts.
Vos said he'll be disappointed if Evers "picks the tone of partisan rhetoric and divisive issues."
"If you'll notice the rhetoric that we are using, we are not focusing on every single hot-button issue that perhaps people in our base want us to focus on. We're attempting to find the middle ground," Vos said. "My hope is he would echo that."