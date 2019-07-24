Gov. Tony Evers called out the Trump administration’s trade policies and what he dubbed as the "crazy” approach to conversations surrounding immigration in comments to tech leaders Wednesday.
He also pushed for overhauling the national immigration system to help build up the work force and “make Wisconsin a welcoming place for all.”
“We have to be able to discuss issues of immigration without the crazy, ‘let’s send them home’ dialogue that permeates the day’s deliberations around this issue,” Evers told attendees of the Technology Councils of North America conference at Epic in Verona.
Evers' comments to leaders from tech-based associations across the nation and Canada referenced President Donald Trump’s racist tweets saying four freshman Democratic congresswomen should “go back” to their home countries. Three of the four were born in the U.S.
While Evers also slammed “trade wars that have been waged via tweet” and acknowledged that “policies and tariffs at the federal level have impacted us all,” he didn’t call out Trump by name in his remarks.
State Republican Party spokesman Charles Nichols applauded Trump for his efforts on renegotiating a trade deal between the U.S., Mexico and Canada -- called the USMCA -- and said it would "bring jobs and economic prosperity back to Wisconsin farmers, manufacturers, and businesses."
"If Governor Evers cared about the economic prosperity of this state, he would encourage his colleagues on the left to pass the USMCA instead of trying to take cheap political potshots at our President,” he said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Evers reiterated his support for some state-level issues, including allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses and making undocumented students eligible for in-state tuition to attend University of Wisconsin System schools. Both initiatives were in his budget proposal, though Republican lawmakers removed them.
Evers also highlighted what he called “quality of life issues,” ranging from investing in education and training, bolstering infrastructure and broadband, making health care accessible and affordable and protecting natural resources using “science-based decisions.”
Those issues, he said, are what will “make the difference” in Madison, Wisconsin and the rest of the country.
“We have invested as much money as I can frankly squeeze out from the Legislature in those areas,” he said.