In rural areas, teachers adjust to COVID-19 as students drive 30 miles to access the internet

In the days prior to Wisconsin’s coronavirus-induced lockdown, Rick Seppa was greeted each morning by a medley of 1980s rock music performed by his band students at Washburn High School in northern Wisconsin.

The medley included music from Michael Jackson and Bon Jovi and was to be performed at the band’s spring concert, now canceled.

Seppa, who has worked as an educator for more than three decades, is among the thousands of teachers across Wisconsin adjusting to online instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He also is among those whose rural schools face unique challenges to online teaching.

“I would have never, ever, imagined that I'd ever have had to deal with something like this current situation,” Seppa said. “This is a struggle.”

Though Seppa can gather his students together on a video conference, they can't all play together because audio transmission over the Internet is impossible to sync up via services like Zoom.

What's more, one in six of his students don't have access to reliable internet at home, he said. He added that infrastructure, not cost, is the barrier to high-speed internet for most of his students — something that is commonplace in rural Wisconsin.