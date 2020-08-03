In-person absentee voting begins at UW-Madison for fall elections

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Voters in the city of Madison can complete their absentee ballots in person for the fall elections throughout UW-Madison's campus as of Monday, according to the city clerk's office.

Voting will take place in tents on several areas across campus this week Monday through Thursday from noon to 4 p.m., including:

Library Mall, 717 Langdon St.

Engineering Mall, 1538 Engineering Drive.

Grassy area east of the UW Natatorium, 2000 Observatory Drive.

Outside of the Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St.

Voting outdoors is part of the city's safe voting plan with Public Health Madison and Dane County.

Citywide in-person absentee voting started Tuesday, July 28 and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 8. Voters can complete their absentee ballots by driving up to any of the in-person voting locations, like Madison Area Technical College's main Truax campus and Central Libary.

Absentee clerks will check voter identification through the voter's car window before giving them the absentee ballot. They will be wearing masks and high-visibility vests.