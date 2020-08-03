In-person absentee voting begins at UW-Madison for fall elections

Voters in the city of Madison can complete their absentee ballots in person for the fall elections throughout UW-Madison's campus as of Monday, according to the city clerk's office.
Voting will take place in tents on several areas across campus this week Monday through Thursday from noon to 4 p.m., including:
- Library Mall, 717 Langdon St.
- Engineering Mall, 1538 Engineering Drive.
- Grassy area east of the UW Natatorium, 2000 Observatory Drive.
- Outside of the Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St.
Voting outdoors is part of the city's safe voting plan with Public Health Madison and Dane County.
Citywide in-person absentee voting started Tuesday, July 28 and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 8. Voters can complete their absentee ballots by driving up to any of the in-person voting locations, like Madison Area Technical College's main Truax campus and Central Libary.
Absentee clerks will check voter identification through the voter's car window before giving them the absentee ballot. They will be wearing masks and high-visibility vests.
Voters who still need to register can do so by showing the clerk their proof of address through the car window.
They will be disinfecting pens, clipboards and envelope sealers after every use.
Voters can also use their own blue or black ballpoint pen to mark their ballot by waving the pen at the clerk approaching their car.
For those who got their absentee ballots in the mail, the city clerk's office reminded voters to send them back in ahead of election on Aug. 11. Absentee ballots must be returned to the clerk's office by election day otherwise they won't be counted.
Absentee ballots are also being collected at several drop-off sites throughout the city, where poll workers can serve as a witness, if needed.
