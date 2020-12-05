In parts of Wisconsin, participating in the democratic process could pose risks to your health

“Nobody’s said nothing,” he said. “We’ve never heard anyone complain.”

Journalists, for whom covering government meetings is a key job requirement, face an even starker dilemma when local elected officials hold in-person meetings without masks or an online option.

“Ontario Village Board meetings are held without masks and social distancing, and, to me, that says to the dozen people in the room, ‘I don’t care about you, you’re expendable, get sick and die,’” Parker, of the County Line, wrote on Oct. 8 after she’d spent four days in the hospital where she was given oxygen, steroids and other treatment.

In two columns, she suggested she caught the virus at the Ontario board meeting, telling the Wisconsin State Journal that it could have been DeWitt who infected her.

DeWitt called Parker a “liar,” while Smith said both that Parker might have given DeWitt the virus and that it was unlikely DeWitt infected her because they were at “opposite ends of a 30-foot building.”