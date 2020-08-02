In packed Senate District 26 primary, young-and-hungry liberals take on seasoned politicians

As a 61-year-old Black man, Benford said his life experiences, as well as his years working with marginalized populations, would allow him to bring a “unique, lived and informed experience” to the Legislature.

“I’ve carried the yoke of racism around my neck for most of my life,” Benford said. “There’s no other candidate in this race that has spent the last 30 years on the front lines serving the most marginalized and vulnerable people in our community.”

Like Benford, other candidates including Imes, a member of the the Village of Shorewood Hills Board of Trustees since 2012, and Roys, who served four years on the state Assembly from 2009-13, said they would bring valuable experiences to the Senate.

“I’m a lifelong, progressive activist and advocate, but what sets me apart is the ability to turn these bold progressive ideas into meaningful change, into public policy,” Roys, an attorney, said. “I know how to make progress in challenging political environments like the one that we face right now.”

Imes said his 20 years as an environmental nonprofit leader and small business owner would provide an economically-savvy voice to the Legislature — something Imes said will be crucial as Wisconsin responds to the economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.