In notoriously partisan Legislature, bipartisan bills are advancing

"There is actually a lot more overall unity, not only in the Legislature, but in society in general on a whole lot of issues," Sortwell said.

Food product labeling

Another set of bills working their way through the Legislature that have received bipartisan support are those that would prohibit the labeling of foods as meat, dairy or milk if they don't actually contain such products. Some of the bills would require a consortium of states to join together to enact the legislation for it to take effect.

The legislation would mean plant-based products couldn't use terms that suggest the product is derived from animals, making terms such as "soy milk" or "Impossible Burger" a no-go in Wisconsin.

Supporters of the legislation say it will help to better inform consumers what they are purchasing, promote fairness in the market and potentially help Wisconsin's dairy industry.

Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, who authored some of the legislation, said he's not surprised the legislation received bipartisan support.

"Thankfully, agriculture has always been nonpartisan in these super divided times," Tranel said. "Agriculture kind of rises above the fray."