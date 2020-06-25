In Marinette, Trump boasts of 'aptitude for manufacturing'

Marinette County helped deliver that win. Trump carried the county, about 170 miles north of Milwaukee along the shores of Lake Michigan's Green Bay, with 65% of the vote.

Unlike Trump's rally in Oklahoma last weekend and his visit to a Phoenix megachurch Tuesday, his tour of the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard was not open to the public.

Trump, who generally refuses to cover his face, did not wear a mask for his speech at the shipyard, though many of the employees who gathered for the address did.

Marinette has not been a hotbed for the virus, with just a few dozen cases and three deaths. Thirteen employees at the shipbuilder have tested positive for COVID-19, but they have all recovered and returned to work, the shipbuilder's spokesperson Eric Dent said. Everyone who enters the facility is now screened, he said.

Trump's appearance gave him a chance to score points with blue-collar workers who know the importance of the shipbuilder to the region's economy, said Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette.

"Granted, Trump is not traditional in a lot of ways, but it's a great opportunity from a working-class standpoint to show Republicans can stand up for them," Nygren said.