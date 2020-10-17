In Madison, Elizabeth Warren touts Wisconsin's importance, says 'lives are on the line'

Warren said she had not “thought about specific people in specific spots,” noting the election is 17 days away and she’s “focused 100%” on Nov. 3.

Others in the party have not shied away from discussing what a potential Biden administration could look like — and seeking to preemptively shape the behind-the-scenes decision making. Politico this week reported that progressive groups and left-wing members of the House urged officials to not consider corporate executives or corporate lobbyists for any Senate-confirmed jobs.

As for the CFPB, an agency dedicated to protect consumers in the financial realm that Warren proposed before becoming a U.S. senator, she said even though it “hasn’t been as aggressive as it should be” under Trump’s administration, “it’s still there.”

“For me, it’s a reminder that if you build it right, you get the right structure and you attract good people, you really can make government work and make it work under the most adverse circumstances,” she said. “Now, am I looking forward to having Joe Biden in and getting a new director for the agency? Yes I definitely am because there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”

Responding to Warren's support of Biden and her role in the campaign, Trump Victory spokeswoman Anna Kelly said: “It’s fitting that Joe Biden has enlisted fellow fraud Elizabeth Warren to stump for him in Wisconsin. Warren has lied about pretty much everything from her heritage to why she left teaching, and Joe Biden has been caught red-handed lying about his knowledge of his Hunter’s business dealings. Wisconsinites know that Biden is out-of-touch with their values, and his clear crony corruption will be defeated on November 3rd."

Sign-up here for the Campaign Notes newsletter to get important Wisconsin politics updates in your inbox each Thursday, now through Election Day.

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.