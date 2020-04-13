In local Assembly race, Madison Democrats kick-off campaigns amid pandemic

After a week in the race, two Democrats looking to succeed Madison Rep. Chris Taylor in the Wisconsin Assembly are already facing the challenges that come with running campaigns in the middle of a pandemic.
Among them: figuring out how to safely connect with voters and ensuring they meet the qualifications to get their names officially on the August primary ballot.
But while both Marsha Rummel and Heather Driscoll acknowledge the difficulties vying for office at this time brings, they stressed they were already adapting to the moment.
"I’ll be readjusting my campaign continually as the COVID-19 impact evolves," Driscoll said, adding: "I will never do anything to compromise the safety of the public."
The pair of first-time legislative candidates are jostling to represent the heavily blue 76th Assembly District covering downtown Madison and the isthmus after Taylor unexpectedly announced her plans to step down the same day a fellow fixture of local politics did: longtime state Sen. Fred Risser.
Both Rummel and Driscoll announced their candidacy the same day, April 2, joining a contest that also includes Republican Patrick Hull and Freeman Party candidate Thomas Charles Leager, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission's candidate tracking form.
Since, they've been planning ahead as to how they'll fulfill a key requirement to get on the ballot: circulating nomination papers and collecting signatures from supporters. State Assembly candidates need to collect at least 200 valid signatures — turned into the Elections Commission by June 1 — to qualify for the ballot.
"It is unprecedented," Rummel said, of gathering nomination papers under the current circumstances. "You can't just stand in front of a grocery store or park and capture people walking by."
Elections Commission officials Friday voted to recommend that fall candidates opt to chiefly circulate their nomination papers by mail. Commissioners agreed they didn't have the authority to change state election law in the face of the crisis, and instead stressed that supporters could download single nomination sheets, sign them and mail them back to the candidate or campaign.
Candidates can begin circulating those papers on Wednesday.
In the meantime, Rummel and Driscoll have been working to introduce themselves as Assembly contenders and connect with community members through phone calls, video chats, social media and more to raise awareness about themselves and their platforms.
Rummel, a current city alder representing District 6, is not new to city politics. She was first elected to the City Council in 2007 and served as its president from 2017 to 2018. She's also spent the last five years at the state Department of Revenue.
All of that, she said, shows she has "hands on experience" passing budgets, understanding tax law, working with different partners at the state level and more.
She also highlighted her knowledge of economic development, affordable housing, environmental remediation efforts and more, as she called for state officials to find transportation funding solutions, including regional transit authorities.
"There’s so many things I’ve done at the city level that over the years I’ve learned have solutions at the state level," she said, pointing to tenant law and other areas. "While I have accomplished a lot and I'm proud of that, it seems there's more to do."
Driscoll, a full-time candidate, stressed her "proven record of advocating and organizing" around environmental, health care accessibility and gun safety issues, which she said included efforts working with leaders in the state Capitol, School Board, City Council and advocacy groups.
She also touted her commitment to actively connecting with voters and proving herself to be a leader "who's engaged" in the community and issues that matter to people.
A former employee at Seventhwave, a nonprofit working on energy efficiency and sustainability solutions, Driscoll previously ran for Dane County Board in 2018 but didn't make it through the primary. She also currently chairs neighborhood group Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara's Environmental Committee and co-chairs SASY's Equity and Inclusion Committee.
"I think what our community really wants to see is bold, progressive ideas, and my plan in the Capitol is to be effective without compromising my progressive values," she said, also stressing the importance of having "bold ideas and well-thought-out plans that I can share."
