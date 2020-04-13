In local Assembly race, Madison Democrats kick-off campaigns amid pandemic

In the meantime, Rummel and Driscoll have been working to introduce themselves as Assembly contenders and connect with community members through phone calls, video chats, social media and more to raise awareness about themselves and their platforms.

Rummel, a current city alder representing District 6, is not new to city politics. She was first elected to the City Council in 2007 and served as its president from 2017 to 2018. She's also spent the last five years at the state Department of Revenue.

All of that, she said, shows she has "hands on experience" passing budgets, understanding tax law, working with different partners at the state level and more.

She also highlighted her knowledge of economic development, affordable housing, environmental remediation efforts and more, as she called for state officials to find transportation funding solutions, including regional transit authorities.

"There’s so many things I’ve done at the city level that over the years I’ve learned have solutions at the state level," she said, pointing to tenant law and other areas. "While I have accomplished a lot and I'm proud of that, it seems there's more to do."