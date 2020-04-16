In letter to Donald Trump, Tony Evers estimates state revenue losses to surpass $2 billion

Gov. Tony Evers estimated COVID-19 to cause more than $2 billion in state revenue losses in a joint letter — along with governors in Michigan and Pennsylvania — to President Donald Trump calling for more federal aid.
The Wednesday letter called on Trump's administration to work quickly to provide states with $500 billion in stabilization funds to replace lost revenue caused by the disease, which has killed 182 people and sickened more than 3,700 in Wisconsin.
In the letter, Evers noted the "major job losses," caused by the disease, which he estimated at roughly 15% of the state's workforce.
"This significant revenue shortfall will damage the state’s ability to respond to the economic crisis faced by our workers and businesses," Evers said in the letter.
Trump signed a $2 trillion federal stimulus package late last month, which includes more than $2 billion for Wisconsin.
Within Wisconsin, tensions have been rising since Evers first ordered nonessential services to shut down last month, with some Wisconsinites calling on the governor to reopen businesses.
A Facebook group titled "Wisconsin Freedom Rally" calls for residents to amass at the state Capitol on April 24 to call for an end to the order. As of Thursday, more than 700 people had indicated they planned to attend.
Similar rallies have taken place in Michigan and Ohio this week.
However, Evers and state health officials cautioned that reopening the state will not happen all at once, but rather gradually over time. Evers also has said he may extend the "safer at home" order.
“Nobody wants to open up the state any more than I do, but we have to make sure the state is ready to be opened,” Evers said last week. “The last thing you want is to have a resurgence because you quote, unquote reopened too soon.”
On Wednesday, Evers signed legislation Wednesday aimed at ensuring the state will receive roughly $2 billion in federal aid, including increased unemployment benefits, and allow the state to collect roughly $300 million in Medicaid funding in the final half of the 2019-20 fiscal year, as well as
The legislative package signed Wednesday waives the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits until February 2021.
While lawmakers on both sides of the aisle applauded the bill as a good first step, Democratic members, as well as public safety and health officials, have criticized the legislation for not allocating funding to first responders or other critical workers working during the pandemic.
