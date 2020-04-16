In letter to Donald Trump, Tony Evers estimates state revenue losses to surpass $2 billion

Similar rallies have taken place in Michigan and Ohio this week.

However, Evers and state health officials cautioned that reopening the state will not happen all at once, but rather gradually over time. Evers also has said he may extend the "safer at home" order.

“Nobody wants to open up the state any more than I do, but we have to make sure the state is ready to be opened,” Evers said last week. “The last thing you want is to have a resurgence because you quote, unquote reopened too soon.”

On Wednesday, Evers signed legislation Wednesday aimed at ensuring the state will receive roughly $2 billion in federal aid, including increased unemployment benefits, and allow the state to collect roughly $300 million in Medicaid funding in the final half of the 2019-20 fiscal year, as well as

The legislative package signed Wednesday waives the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits until February 2021.

While lawmakers on both sides of the aisle applauded the bill as a good first step, Democratic members, as well as public safety and health officials, have criticized the legislation for not allocating funding to first responders or other critical workers working during the pandemic.

