In less than a year, the town of Madison will be no more. What's next?

Nearly 20 years after the plan was approved, the town of Madison will cease to exist next fall, its residents and property absorbed by the cities of Madison and Fitchburg.
About 6,236 residents and 502 acres of taxable property with an assessed value of $469 million will change jurisdictions when the town dissolves Oct. 31, as will several familiar features of the town including the Alliant Energy Center, the UW Arboretum, the bustling Novation campus, a mobile home park, auto dealerships and the modest Town Hall itself.
Some shifts have already taken place. Since Nov. 1, 2020, the city of Madison has provided fire, emergency medical and building inspection services in the town.
Madison expects to spend about $1.4 million to address absorbing about 4,846 people and 370 acres of the town's land. More than 27% of the town's population coming to the city of Madison is Latino, compared to less than 7% of the city, and more than 13% is Black, almost double the city's percentage.
To handle the growth, the city is adding police, firefighters and more.
"Most immediately, (town) residents will gain access to a number of community assistance programs," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. "Our Parks Division will focus on removing diseased ash trees and assessing maintenance needs in new city parks. The 2022 Budget also included additional funding for expanding city operations into the town regions, including for streets work, removing refuse, leaves, snow, and making street repairs; police, fire, and the Clerk’s Office for new polling places."
Fitchburg, meanwhile, has budgeted for eight positions to address existing and anticipated needs, city administrator Chad Brecklin said.
Jim Campbell, who moved to the town in 1977 and has served as its chairman since 1998, said residents and property owners will probably most miss their small, accessible government. But a cooperative plan approved by the jurisdictions in 2003 spelled out how the transition would go, and communication so far has been good, he said.
"It's pretty seamless," Campbell said. "Most people are pretty happy."
The town, reduced by annexations over the decades, has long existed as a series of islands mostly between its two much larger neighbors. The "historic" border agreement that resulted in the dissolution of the town ended a half-century of feuding between the cities.
Under the deal, Madison gets the Alliant Energy Center, UW Arboretum, commercial properties and several neighborhoods. Fitchburg will gain the high-tech Novation office park, Zimbrick auto dealership and the Town Hall at 2120 Fish Hatchery Road.
The biggest change, perhaps, is that the expansion of the Alliant Energy Center will happen under city of Madison land use regulations instead of the town's, city Planning Division director Heather Stouder said. Fitchburg hasn't decided the fate of the Town Hall, Brecklin said, adding, "we're going to be taking a look at it to see what makes the most sense for city of Fitchburg taxpayers."
Still, dissolving the town brings challenges, even when everyone's working together, officials said.
About 78% of town residents live in multifamily housing, which suggests high turnover requiring frequent communication to reach new residents, and a language barrier may exist with the 32% of town residents who are not native English speakers, said Angela Puerta, a planner with the city of Madison.
The town also has limited capacity to help inform residents about the coming change, she said. The city held informational meetings in the summer and last month, and is scheduling two more meetings next spring and summer.
Other challenges include absorbing short-term costs, particularly addressing deferred maintenance on facilities and roads, coordination of transition services, logistical and administrative needs like the timing of tax bills, and coordinating aid allocations with the state, Brecklin said.
Fitchburg is planning to host public meetings and other outreach activities as the town's expiration date approaches, he said.
In some areas, the change is already underway.
The city may lease the town of Madison's fire station on Fish Hatchery Road rent free for up to two years to continue fire and EMS services while it renovates and expands its own fire station nearby on West Badger Road.
The city has been providing fire, emergency medical and building inspection services to the town since November 2020, Stouder said, after it became clear the town's Fire Department, which also handled building inspection, might not have been able to stay staffed through Oct. 31, 2022.
"The agreement was financially beneficial to both the city and the town and will make the eventual transition of service go much smoother," she said.
In another sign of cooperation, the city of Madison will lease the town's fire station on Fish Hatchery Road rent free for up to two years to continue fire and EMS services while the city renovates and expands its own fire station nearby on West Badger Road. In exchange, the city is guaranteeing that five town employees will be hired by the city in comparable positions when the town is dissolved.
Adding personnel
Both cities are budgeting to ensure continued delivery of services, officials said.
In the city of Madison, those include eight new police officers for a total of 486 sworn personnel, 10 firefighters for a total of 394 sworn personnel, four Streets Division positions, staffing to establish polling places and run elections, money for park maintenance, a new "community connector" position to expand outreach to Spanish-, Hmong- and Mandarin-speaking residents.
In Fitchburg, the coming budget adds two police officers, one firefighter/inspector, an assistant public works director, one public works/park crew member, a social worker, a clerical position, an assessment technician and additional hours for an urban forester/naturalist.
In the city of Madison, tax bills sent in December 2022 will be based on assessment data collected by the town assessor. The city assessor will reevaluate all property in the town beginning in 2023. In Fitchburg, officials are still evaluating a course of action but expect to do something similar.
Less fragmented
With challenges also come opportunities.
"We will have a neighborhood that is less fragmented by jurisdictional boundaries where we will provide a higher level of service to a diverse community and provide new residents with access to city community assistance programs like neighborhood grants, housing rehabilitation assistance, child care assistance, property tax assistance for seniors and more," Stouder said.
The new Fitchburg residents will also be able to receive an array of new services, while absorbing the town also provides opportunities for the city, Brecklin said.
Those include the prospect of a new neighborhood in the Southdale area behind the Novation campus, and the addition of businesses and prospects for development near the Beltline and Rimrock Road, Brecklin said.
