Up to five renters may now live in all homes in Madison after a City Council vote Tuesday night, a zoning tweak that supporters see as righting inequities in the city's housing rules that faced opposition from elected officials on the Near West Side.

The city's new occupancy rules changes the definition of "family" to set the same number for how many unrelated people could live in an owner-occupied home versus a renter-occupied home.

Under an old 1960s-rule, about a third of the city's land – mainly single-family neighborhoods – capped the number of unrelated renters who could live together at two.

City zoning officials said the old occupancy rules disproportionately prevented poor people and people of color from moving into single-family neighborhoods since they're more likely to pool resources with people outside of their family to afford rent.

The council voted 13-6 in favor of changing the occupancy rules.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who backed the change to city zoning, said the new rules promote affordable housing access and prevents renters from losing housing for not being in compliance with occupancy limits.

"We are rightly allowing our zoning code to regulate the uses of a property rather than the type of occupant on a property," the mayor said in a statement.

Since 2012, the city inspected 204 occupancy complaints, said zoning administrator Katie Bannon. Sixty-six percent of those complaints were west of the capital.

Bannon said that anecdotally it seems that these complaints are disproportionately targeted at people of color. Some residents continue to complain to the city about their neighbors even after being told that the home is in compliance with occupancy rules, Bannon said.

Previously, city zoning based occupancy restrictions around a definition of “family.” Under the code, family is an individual or two or more persons related by blood, marriage, domestic partnership or legal adoption living together as a single housekeeping unit in a dwelling unit. That could include foster children and up to four roomers with exceptions in nine residential districts that allow only one roomer if the property is occupied by renters.

In practice, the old rules effectively banned more than two unrelated renters from living together in those nine residential districts distributed across the city. The zoning change caused backlash from some who live the city's single-family neighborhoods and their neighborhood associations, making it the latest flashpoint in the push and pull between residents in those areas and city leaders who are trying to remedy the city's housing crunch.

Those in opposition largely feared that the new occupancy rules would trigger real estate speculators to swoop in and buy up single-family homes near UW's campus and convert them to rentals.

How They Voted Madison City Council members in support of raising occupancy limits for unrelated renters: Benford, Bennett, Currie, Evers, Figueroa Cole, Foster, Heck, Madison, Paulson, Phair, Vedder and Verveer. Against: Carter, Harrington-McKinney, Myadez, Tishler, Vidaver and Wehelie

Elsewhere in the country, private equity firms and other investors have been buying up single-family homes.

A city staff analysis released on Tuesday found that Madison's real estate market is not currently ideal for investors to be buying up homes near campus and converting them to rentals. That trend has typically been happening in areas like the Sunbelt where there's strong demand growth, low acquisition costs and low property taxes.

"With more analysis under our belts, I believe we have completed our due diligence on that question," the mayor said of concerns about speculative real estate. "We have not seen an influx of real estate speculation in other cities adopting this change."

Near West Side council members Tag Evers, 13th District, and Regina Vidaver, 5th District, tried to get neighborhoods close to campus temporarily exempted from the new occupancy rules. Under their amendment to the zoning change, only three unrelated renters could live together instead of five. The watered down occupancy rule changes would have then sunset in 2026. The council rejected that amendment on a 3-16 vote.

"We are asking for this very modest compromise in this amendment to say in this area let's slow the roll," Vidaver said Tuesday night.

"We have so much housing coming on board in the near campus area that will be attractive to students going forward," Vidaver said.

Close 1 of 21 ZIPPERER Monona ter. 2 3 94 1994: The Army Corps of Engineers holds hearing on Monona Terrace Convention Center. Opponents to the center showed up, some with protest signs. Monona Terrace constr. 6 4 95 1995: Work continues on the Monona Terrace project. Convention Ctr arches 3 14 96 1996: Arches of reinforced concrete are being constructed on the third floor of the Monona Terrace Convention Center, 40 feet above the lake's surface. There will be seven of them in all, with the points of the arches continuing down to the second floor. Monona Terrace constr 2 4 29 96 1996: The top of the Monona Terrace convention center is taking shape. At the level that will connect with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, workers still have concrete to pour. Monona Terrace constr 3 4 29 96 1996: Parking ramps on the side of the convention center are still works in progress. mural tunnel 1 24 97 1997: This mural, painted in 1982 by artist Richard Haas, has been relegated to peeking out of the Monona Terrace Convention Center's underpinnings. Fishing Convention Ctr. 7 15 97 1997: What would Frank Lloyd Wright think? His Monona Terrace Convention Center has become one of the hottest fishing spots in the county, with bass boats continually anchored offshore as anglers fish for walleye, muskie and others. LeMahieu, Joan 7 13 97 1997: Joan LeMahieu is directing all aspects of the newest show in town, Monona Terrace Convention Center. Key for Mickey 8 30 97 1997: Mayor Sue Bauman gets another earful, but this time from Walt Disney luminaries Mickey and Minnie Mouse. On the Monona Terrace rooftop Friday, Bauman hands the mice a key to the city carved from a 40-pound block of aged cheddar. In town this weekend as guests of TCI Cablevision of Wisconsin, Mickey and Minnie will also visit sick children in Madison hospitals. Monona Ter lecturehall 7 13 97 1997: The lecture hall at Monona Terrace will seat 308. Original Monona Terrace carpet 7 17 97 1997: Tony Putnam, principal architect for the convention center, believes visitors to Monona Terrace will appreciate the carpet in the winter when Lake Monona is frozen and the bright orange floor lends warmth to the cold Wisconsin winter. For now, it's getting a chilly reception. Evjue Gardens announce 9 5 97 1997: George Nelson, chairman of the Monona Terrace Commission, announces a series of free public concerts on the William T. Evjue Gardens rooftop of Monona Terrace. Monona TERRACE fountain 9 5 98 1998: Monona Terrace fountain at night. Monona Terrace lighting 12 7 98 1998: Lights on the roof of Monona Terrace. Monona Terrace rooftop 12 7 98 1998: An aerial view of Monona Terrace at night. Fashion Forward show 5 11 98 1998: Fashion models wait backstage at the Monona Terrace for a Mother's Day Fashion show to begin. The show, called 'Fashion Forward,' features designs by Textile & Apparel Design students from UW-Madison. FROSTIBALL DANCERS 1 17 99 1999: Partygoers dance the night away at the Frostiball. FUTURE FAIR FAMILY 12 5 99.jpg 1999: The Future Fair at Monona Terrace. Cheese unpacked 3 21 00 2000: It was like Christmas morning for cheese lovers at Monona Terrace on Monday as hundreds of cheeses were unwrapped, labeled for competition and repackaged. Chief Judge Bill Schlinsog, right, unpacks an Austrian cheese with volunteers Dick Groves, left, Madison, and John Jacobs, Antigo, center. DREYFUSS checks speech 2 26 00 2000: Teachers convention keynote speaker Richard Dreyfuss makes some last-minute adjustments to the speech he was to give to the 109th annual convention of the Southern Wisconsin Educational Inservice Organization at Monona Terrace. new years balloon drop 1 1 00 2000: Children rush to catch one of 2,000 balloons dropped at Monona Terrace as part of Firstar Eve. Photos: The early years of Monona Terrace Look back at the construction and early years of the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, which opened 25 years ago. 1 of 21 ZIPPERER Monona ter. 2 3 94 1994: The Army Corps of Engineers holds hearing on Monona Terrace Convention Center. Opponents to the center showed up, some with protest signs. Monona Terrace constr. 6 4 95 1995: Work continues on the Monona Terrace project. Convention Ctr arches 3 14 96 1996: Arches of reinforced concrete are being constructed on the third floor of the Monona Terrace Convention Center, 40 feet above the lake's surface. There will be seven of them in all, with the points of the arches continuing down to the second floor. Monona Terrace constr 2 4 29 96 1996: The top of the Monona Terrace convention center is taking shape. At the level that will connect with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, workers still have concrete to pour. Monona Terrace constr 3 4 29 96 1996: Parking ramps on the side of the convention center are still works in progress. mural tunnel 1 24 97 1997: This mural, painted in 1982 by artist Richard Haas, has been relegated to peeking out of the Monona Terrace Convention Center's underpinnings. Fishing Convention Ctr. 7 15 97 1997: What would Frank Lloyd Wright think? His Monona Terrace Convention Center has become one of the hottest fishing spots in the county, with bass boats continually anchored offshore as anglers fish for walleye, muskie and others. LeMahieu, Joan 7 13 97 1997: Joan LeMahieu is directing all aspects of the newest show in town, Monona Terrace Convention Center. Key for Mickey 8 30 97 1997: Mayor Sue Bauman gets another earful, but this time from Walt Disney luminaries Mickey and Minnie Mouse. On the Monona Terrace rooftop Friday, Bauman hands the mice a key to the city carved from a 40-pound block of aged cheddar. In town this weekend as guests of TCI Cablevision of Wisconsin, Mickey and Minnie will also visit sick children in Madison hospitals. Monona Ter lecturehall 7 13 97 1997: The lecture hall at Monona Terrace will seat 308. Original Monona Terrace carpet 7 17 97 1997: Tony Putnam, principal architect for the convention center, believes visitors to Monona Terrace will appreciate the carpet in the winter when Lake Monona is frozen and the bright orange floor lends warmth to the cold Wisconsin winter. For now, it's getting a chilly reception. Evjue Gardens announce 9 5 97 1997: George Nelson, chairman of the Monona Terrace Commission, announces a series of free public concerts on the William T. Evjue Gardens rooftop of Monona Terrace. Monona TERRACE fountain 9 5 98 1998: Monona Terrace fountain at night. Monona Terrace lighting 12 7 98 1998: Lights on the roof of Monona Terrace. Monona Terrace rooftop 12 7 98 1998: An aerial view of Monona Terrace at night. Fashion Forward show 5 11 98 1998: Fashion models wait backstage at the Monona Terrace for a Mother's Day Fashion show to begin. The show, called 'Fashion Forward,' features designs by Textile & Apparel Design students from UW-Madison. FROSTIBALL DANCERS 1 17 99 1999: Partygoers dance the night away at the Frostiball. FUTURE FAIR FAMILY 12 5 99.jpg 1999: The Future Fair at Monona Terrace. Cheese unpacked 3 21 00 2000: It was like Christmas morning for cheese lovers at Monona Terrace on Monday as hundreds of cheeses were unwrapped, labeled for competition and repackaged. Chief Judge Bill Schlinsog, right, unpacks an Austrian cheese with volunteers Dick Groves, left, Madison, and John Jacobs, Antigo, center. DREYFUSS checks speech 2 26 00 2000: Teachers convention keynote speaker Richard Dreyfuss makes some last-minute adjustments to the speech he was to give to the 109th annual convention of the Southern Wisconsin Educational Inservice Organization at Monona Terrace. new years balloon drop 1 1 00 2000: Children rush to catch one of 2,000 balloons dropped at Monona Terrace as part of Firstar Eve.