In first visit to Madison, Jill Biden pushes voters to 'do more' in the Democratic stronghold
In just her second visit to Wisconsin to stump for her husband and presidential nominee Joe Biden, Jill Biden spoke to voters in the Democratic bastion of Madison — and area Democrats hope can boost voter turnout in what many expect to be another close election.

Monday marked Biden's second visit to Wisconsin this month. Jill and husband Joe traveled to Kenosha and Wauwatosa on Sept. 3 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“Madison, I’m so grateful to be here with you in person after so many virtual Zooms to your state in the last few months," Biden said to a crowd of about 150 people standing outside Madison's Daisy Cafe and Cupcakery on Atwood Avenue.

Following her visit to Madison, Biden departed for another event near Waukesha, an area conservatives have held a strong advantage in over the last several years.

While the Bidens — who canceled plans to attend the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee last month due to COVID-19 — have made limited trips to the battleground state so far this year, President Donald Trump and his administration have made multiple campaign stops in Wisconsin.

Trump will once again return to the state on Saturday to hold campaign events in La Crosse and Green Bay. Saturday will mark Trump's sixth trip to Wisconsin as he looks for a repeat of 2016, when he defeated then-nominee Hillary Clinton in the state.

“It took 674 days for the Biden Campaign to find Wisconsin on a map," Anna Kelly, spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, said in a statement. "Meanwhile, for the sixth time this year alone, President Trump will campaign in Wisconsin again on Saturday. President Trump has Wisconsin’s back, and as a result, Badger State voters will back him at the ballot box in November.” 

With the Nov. 3 election five weeks away, state election officials anticipate as many as 2 million people will cast absentee ballots, due in large part to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, nearly 1.14 million absentee ballots had been sent out and more than 238,000 has been returned, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. More than 52,000 ballots had been returned in Dane County.

“I know you’re already engaged or you probably wouldn’t be out here this afternoon. I know you’re busy and you’re probably stretched so thin, but I’m asking you to do more because this election is too important to sit on the sidelines," Biden said on Monday. "All of us have to do what we can until Election Day. This is it, there are no do-overs. This is the last shot to wake up on Nov. 4 and feel that hope."

As the election nears, sparring continues to ramp up between Republicans and Democrats over the election — primarily regarding absentee voting.

“We know that our energy has to be focused on a voter turnout plan because (Republicans) going to try to do everything they can to try to suppress the vote, as they always do and our response to that is even more organizing,” Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said on Monday. “They know that the higher the turnout, the less likely it will be that they win. That’s why we have to make sure we get every eligible voter out to the polls."

On Sunday, a federal appeals court temporarily halted a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin's upcoming presidential election. Currently, ballots are due by 8 p.m. Election Day.

The appeal follows a lower court judge's decision to side with Democrats to extend the deadline until Nov. 9 to allow more time to count what is anticipated to be a historic high number of absentee ballots. U.S. District Judge William Conley, who ruled on Sept. 21 to extend the deadline, said the influx of ballots would be three times more absentee ballots than any other previous election and could overwhelm both election officials and the postal service. If the decision had stood it could have delayed knowing the winner of Wisconsin for days.

What's more, a conservative group called Wisconsin Voters Alliance last week filed a lawsuit seeking to block more than $6.3 million in private federal election grants designated for five Wisconsin cities. Madison was granted $1.3 million through the program.

The lawsuit claims that funds announced this summer by the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life constitute bribery to boost voting in progressive communities. The suit also claims that only the state, and not cities, have the legal authority to accept and use private federal election grants.

Also last week, state GOP leaders Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Madison City Clerk's Office questioning the legality of a ballot collection event, which kicked off this weekend in Madison parks.

Despite the threat, city officials said the event involved city poll workers — who are deputized to receive ballots — and would be carried out as planned. Another event is planned for Saturday.

Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said 10,813 absentee ballots were received across city parks this weekend as part of the event.

