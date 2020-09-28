In first visit to Madison, Jill Biden pushes voters to 'do more' in the Democratic stronghold

Trump will once again return to the state on Saturday to hold campaign events in La Crosse and Green Bay. Saturday will mark Trump's sixth trip to Wisconsin as he looks for a repeat of 2016, when he defeated then-nominee Hillary Clinton in the state.

“It took 674 days for the Biden Campaign to find Wisconsin on a map," Anna Kelly, spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, said in a statement. "Meanwhile, for the sixth time this year alone, President Trump will campaign in Wisconsin again on Saturday. President Trump has Wisconsin’s back, and as a result, Badger State voters will back him at the ballot box in November.”

With the Nov. 3 election five weeks away, state election officials anticipate as many as 2 million people will cast absentee ballots, due in large part to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, nearly 1.14 million absentee ballots had been sent out and more than 238,000 has been returned, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. More than 52,000 ballots had been returned in Dane County.