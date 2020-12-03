In federal lawsuit, Trump seeks to have Republican Legislature reverse Wisconsin election results

"We hope that the State Legislatures in every affected State will take up this battle to protect the voters in their State," Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis said in a statement Wednesday night.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul slammed the challenge as he pledged to stand up for Wisconsin voters "no matter how many lawsuits are filed."

"Not content to try to disenfranchise over 200,000 Wisconsinites in state court, [Trump] is now asking a federal court to take Wisconsin's choice for President away from voters and give it to politicians," he wrote on Twitter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cited in the suit are a host of measures Trump's attorneys argue disregarded "thoughtful legislative safeguards meant to prevent absentee ballot fraud," including many of the same things the campaign targeted in its first lawsuit.

That includes Wisconsin Elections Commission guidance that election workers could fill in missing information on an absentee ballot's return envelope (in place for the last dozen elections) and separate guidelines that led many voters to improperly claim they were "indefinitely confined" and therefore not subject to the voter ID requirement.