In federal lawsuit, Trump seeks to have Republican Legislature reverse Wisconsin election results

In his second long-shot move this week to overturn Wisconsin's election results, President Donald Trump is asking a federal court to allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to pick the state's presidential electors.
Filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Milwaukee, the challenge came a day after the Trump campaign asked the state Supreme Court to invalidate some 220,000 ballots cast in Wisconsin's biggest and most liberal counties. President-elect Joe Biden won the state's 10 electoral votes by less than 1 percentage point.
In the latest legal maneuver, part of a broader string of lawsuits around the country aiming to tip the election he lost in his favor, Trump's attorneys argue the Wisconsin Elections Commission and other local officials failed to follow the law when conducting the November election, usurping state lawmakers' authority.
To remedy the situation, which Trump's attorneys argued "likely tainted more than 50,000 ballots," the suit asks that the case be sent to the Legislature to "determine the appropriate remedy for the constitutional violation(s) established, including any impact upon the allocation of Presidential electors for the State of Wisconsin."
"We hope that the State Legislatures in every affected State will take up this battle to protect the voters in their State," Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis said in a statement Wednesday night.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul slammed the challenge as he pledged to stand up for Wisconsin voters "no matter how many lawsuits are filed."
"Not content to try to disenfranchise over 200,000 Wisconsinites in state court, [Trump] is now asking a federal court to take Wisconsin's choice for President away from voters and give it to politicians," he wrote on Twitter.
Cited in the suit are a host of measures Trump's attorneys argue disregarded "thoughtful legislative safeguards meant to prevent absentee ballot fraud," including many of the same things the campaign targeted in its first lawsuit.
That includes Wisconsin Elections Commission guidance that election workers could fill in missing information on an absentee ballot's return envelope (in place for the last dozen elections) and separate guidelines that led many voters to improperly claim they were "indefinitely confined" and therefore not subject to the voter ID requirement.
But the latest suit moves beyond that, targeting absentee balloting more broadly and the collection, processing and counting of those votes. For example, Trump's attorneys argued the use of unmanned ballot drop boxes opened the door for ballot fraud.
The language took aim at another subject already under litigation: the $6.3 million from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life (funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg) awarded to Wisconsin's five largest cities for administering elections amid the COVID-19 crisis. Officials from the recipient cities (Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine and Kenosha) were among those named in the suit.
The suit argues the cities achieved "extraordinary voter turnout," but that was only because those cities reduced "the guardrails against mail-in ballot fraud." A conservative group's attempt to block the funding prior to the election was rejected by a federal judge. The group has also asked the state Supreme Court to weigh in on the issue.
Trump's campaign is seeking to fast-track its lawsuit, requesting a hearing be scheduled within 48 hours, with the matter wrapped up by Dec. 11, three days ahead of the Dec. 14 Electoral College meeting.
The suit, which came days after the partial recount Trump requested and paid for in liberal Dane and Milwaukee counties was completed, is one of a handful seeking to overturn the state's results.
In addition to the local officials named in the suit, the challenge was also brought against five of the six members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Gov. Tony Evers and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, whose office does not oversee elections in Wisconsin.
