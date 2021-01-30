In evenly split Wisconsin, partisan divides may only grow

This summer, amid the country’s roiling pandemic and racial unrest, Sage Conrad hung signs outside of the café her parents own. The simple message: “Black Lives Matter.” Conrad, the shop’s general manager, also placed signs at an adjacent boutique she owns in the Door County town of Baileys Harbor.

The family typically kept business apolitical, but Conrad felt the moment’s gravity called for the gesture.

“We found it important to vocalize our political views and use our business as a platform to talk about what was going on in the world,” she said.

Most of Conrad’s customers applauded the message. But several longtime customers left angry voicemails vowing to never return. Another showed up to shout disapproval, she said.

Such was life in Wisconsin as hyper-partisan rhetoric echoed and the state was poised to play a major role in the 2020 presidential election.

In Door County, one of two counties Joe Biden flipped in its tightest election in at least 40 years, that also meant vandalism at the county Republican Party headquarters and discomfort over another business owner’s “Blue Lives Matter” display.