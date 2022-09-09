In budget preview, Dane County Executive will put $740,000 toward fighting overdose deaths

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced on Thursday that his 2023 budget will include $740,000 in funding for programs to combat opioid overdose deaths.

Some of the new funding, about $465,000, will go toward outreach campaigns, giving community groups medical lock boxes, Narcan and fentanyl testing strips as well as supporting school curriculums in the roll out of new education initiatives, Parisi said in a statement.

In the past five years in Dane County, opioid overdose deaths have increased by 30% and fentanyl overdose deaths have risen by 70%, Parisi’s office said. Last year, more than three-quarters of the county’s overdose deaths were caused by fentanyl.

In early August, Public Health Madison and Dane County issued an overdose spike alert after seven people overdosed on drugs over the span of two days.

“We as a community have a responsibility to act,” Parisi said. “These investments in my 2023 budget build upon past successes and explore new opportunities to make a potentially lifesaving difference for the individuals and families who call Dane County home.”

Some of the initiative’s dollars, $225,000, create two new positions that will work to decrease overdose deaths. One of those is a prevention coordinator at the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. That person will be a liaison with communities most impacted by drug overdoses to raise awareness and support prevention services.

The other position will be with the county Department of Emergency Management overseeing development of a Narcan “leave behind” program that leaves the drug overdose medicine at the site of overdoses.

The remainder of the funding will go toward the Narcan “leave behind” program and educational programs.

At their Thursday meeting, board members also voted overwhelmingly to back Public Health Madison and Dane County’s efforts to start distributing fentanyl testing strips.

Parisi will release his full budget for 2023 on Oct. 3. The County Board will have to approve next year’s budget.

Parisi’s announcement comes as the state Legislature approved on Thursday how a $31 million settlement Wisconsin received in a multi-state opioid lawsuit will be spent.

Five millions dollars of the settlement will go toward the distribution of Narcan and fentanyl testing strips.