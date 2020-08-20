In bipartisan vote, Wisconsin election officials block Kanye West from the presidential ballot

Commission staffer Cody Davies told the panel that the building was locked due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic but he was waiting in the lobby to let filers in as 5 p.m. approached. He said West's representatives called him at 4:57 p.m. and said they were three minutes away. He said he let them in 14 seconds after 5 p.m. and accompanied them on the elevator ride up to the commission's offices. The group was still in the elevator 50 seconds past 5 p.m., he said.

Another commission staffer, Riley Willman, said he was in the commission's lobby to accept papers. He said West's representatives placed the papers on the counter one minute past 5 p.m. but had to organize them and he didn't take possession until several minutes past 5 p.m.

Commissioner Robert Spindell, a Republican, pushed the panel to give West the benefit of the doubt, saying the pandemic has made life harder and his people might have made it to the commission in time if the building doors had been open. He also argued that Democrats are unfairly trying to keep a Black candidate off the ballot and the commission should give Black voters a choice.

"We are talking a matter of seconds here," Spindell said.

But the rest of the commission said common sense dictates that 5 p.m. is 5 p.m., not 5:00:14.