In about-face, organizer of Tony Evers recall says effort to collect signatures fell short

After claiming last week that she had more than enough signatures, the organizer of an effort to recall Gov. Tony Evers said Monday the effort has fallen short.

The recall effort would need to turn in 668,327 valid petition signatures by Tuesday to trigger a statewide recall election against Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Organizer Misty Polewczynski wrote in a Facebook post Monday that after reviewing signatures that came in over the weekend, the group won't have enough.

"It is with a heavy heart we announce that after proofing and what came in over the weekend we have fallen short," Polewczynski said. "We do not have enough signatures to turn in."

In the post, Polewczynski said she will soon be finalizing campaign finance statements and returning unneeded donations over the next week. She said no signatures will be turned in to allow for another recall to be filed and "keeping the information from becoming public record."

"All remaining petitions will still be collected and destroyed to keep them from falling in the wrong hands," she wrote.

Polewczynski did not respond to a request for comment.