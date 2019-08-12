Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * TIMING...AREAS OF DENSE FOG WILL PERSIST ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL ANS SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING HOURS. * VISIBILITY...1/4 MILE TO HUNDREDS OF FEET. * IMPACTS...SUDDEN REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY ARE EXPECTED. SLOW DOWN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&