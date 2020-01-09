Implementing changes to Madison's government would add staff, cost millions

Implementing changes to the structure of Madison’s local government system as recommended by a task force could come with a net cost of $2.2 million annually, according to estimates from the city’s Finance Department.
The recommendations, among which are a transition to a smaller and full-time City Council, could dramatically alter the way local government in Madison functions, though it is unclear whether they will gain traction.
On Tuesday at the City Council’s executive committee meeting, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway commended the task force’s work but was not in full agreement with the results.
“I don’t agree with a lot of their recommendations, but I don’t disagree with the issues they raised,” Rhodes-Conway said.
After nearly two years of studying the composition of Madison’s local government, the Task Force on the Structure of City Government released a report with over 40 recommendations related to the mayor, City Council and large number of boards, commissions and committees operating in Madison.
Among the more significant changes, the task force recommended that the city transition from a part-time, 20-member City Council to one that is full-time and has 10 members. Madison's government structure must change to better represent and include residents of color and low income, according to the report.
"We’re in a different era now, and our government ought to look like it," Eileen Harrington, chair of the task force, said.
If adopted, many of these changes would affect the city’s budget. Recommendations that are estimated by the city’s Finance Department to cost the most include:
- Transitioning to a smaller City Council with 10 full-time alders who earn $67,000 per year, or 80% of the adjusted median income for Dane County for a single parent with two children, would cost an estimated $2 million
- Creating a $320,000 temporary administrative services team, which would later be replaced by a $400,000 Office of Resident Engagement and Neighborhood Services
- Implementing a robust technology plan to improve and facilitate resident engagement and participation would cost an estimated $250,000, excluding annual maintenance costs
Other recommendations with a fiscal impact include $70,000 for initiatives to improve resident engagement, such as providing childcare at city meetings. The recommendations would also add between 21 and 34 employee positions if they are implemented in full.
In total, the task force’s recommendations are estimated to cost approximately $3.04 million annually. This would be a $2.2 million increase over related current annual expenditures.
Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, questioned the fiscal estimates and said the recommendations need to be discussed more in detail before price tags can be placed on them.
“What came out of the task force are big ideas, general concepts and some sketch of what that might look like, but nowhere near the level of detail where you could actually do a cost analysis, with the exception of the 10-person full time council where there is a number associated with it,” Kemble said.
Laura Larsen, the finance department’s budget and program evaluation manager, said the fiscal analysis was routine. In the future, if alders bring forward specific resolutions addressing recommendations from the reporting, they would need an individual fiscal note.
Harrington said the financial estimates are a “challenge.”
“I’m very aware of the squeeze the state has put the city in,” Harrington said. “I don’t think that the fact that doing the right thing or doing a better thing costs money is a reason to immediately discard the option of doing the better thing.”
Harrington also said there are likely areas where the city could find cost savings, especially in the recommendation to streamline the city’s over 100 boards, commissions and committees.
Recommendations to overhaul the city’s system of boards, commissions and committees, including eliminating or combining groups that are redundant, are ones that the mayor supports. Restructuring the system would allow the city to invest more in committees, she said.
“I have felt for a long time that we need to take a really serious look at our committee system and really evaluate how we can make our committees stronger, more effective, more efficient and really more integrated into the legislative process,” Rhodes-Conway said.
The mayor has already started the process of combining the Committee on the Environment and the Sustainable Madison Committee.
The task force’s recommendations will next be reviewed by city committees before the City Council acts on them. While some of the recommendations could be implemented by adopting resolutions or ordinances, others would require voters to approve them via referendum.
