Implementing changes to Madison's government would add staff, cost millions

“What came out of the task force are big ideas, general concepts and some sketch of what that might look like, but nowhere near the level of detail where you could actually do a cost analysis, with the exception of the 10-person full time council where there is a number associated with it,” Kemble said.

Laura Larsen, the finance department’s budget and program evaluation manager, said the fiscal analysis was routine. In the future, if alders bring forward specific resolutions addressing recommendations from the reporting, they would need an individual fiscal note.

Harrington said the financial estimates are a “challenge.”

“I’m very aware of the squeeze the state has put the city in,” Harrington said. “I don’t think that the fact that doing the right thing or doing a better thing costs money is a reason to immediately discard the option of doing the better thing.”

Harrington also said there are likely areas where the city could find cost savings, especially in the recommendation to streamline the city’s over 100 boards, commissions and committees.