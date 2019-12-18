Impeach-Meh-nt: Despite strong feelings on Donald Trump, many Madisonians tune out House hearings

Frustration felt

Ric Poole, 63, said he tuned in briefly, but listening more wasn't high on his priority list because "I already know the outcome."

Many predicted the Democrats in the House would vote to impeach, and the Republicans in the Senate will vote to keep Trump in office.

Aschenbrenner, who did not specify his political views, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been going after Trump ever since he was elected. He thought the reasons for impeachment were ambiguous but said he was planning to do more research.

Baker, the Navy veteran, who said he is not a Trump supporter, said the process is as much about the Republican party as the president.

“It’s actually scary what this says about our Democracy,” Baker said. “I think if the Republicans refuse all the information that has been provided … and allow the president to stonewall … this circumvents the Constitution.”

As Scholl sat in the Kwik Trip on the Near West Side before returning to work, he said he didn’t expect to be surprised by the outcome of the impeachment.

“To me, it’s more of a commentary on the partisan gridlock and the state of our democracy as a whole,” Scholl said. “Our country right now is so divided. It’s disheartening, honestly.”

