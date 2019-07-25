In an an unusual move, two neighboring states are urging Wisconsin regulators to reject a high-voltage power line proposal.
Attorneys general for Illinois and Michigan this week filed a brief with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission opposing the $500 million line, known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek, that would run from Dubuque to Middleton.
Kwame Raoul of Illinois and Dana Nessel of Michigan, both Democrats, argue the line is no longer needed and object to the millions of dollars in costs that will be passed on to consumers in their states. They say Illinois residents are expected to pay about 10 percent of the costs, while Michigan residents will cover 21 percent.
A joint venture of ATC, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative, the line would run about 100 miles from Dubuque to Middleton. The costs would be passed on to ratepayers in 12 states, with about $67 million falling to Wisconsin.
The utilities and clean energy advocates say the line is needed to bring power to from the west to population centers and numerous existing and planned wind and solar projects are depending on it to deliver their full output.
The attorneys general echoed concerns voiced by Wisconsin’s ratepayer advocacy group, which said things have changed since 2011 when the Midwestern grid authority approved Cardinal-Hickory Creek as one of 17 “multi value projects” -- or MVPs -- that were expected to provide reliability, renewable energy and lower energy costs.
“(C)ircumstances have changed considerably, requiring additional analysis to avoid an expenditure of hundreds of millions of dollars for a line that may not be needed,” the brief states.
Slowing growth in electricity use, the rise of customer and utility-scale solar generation and developments in battery storage are among the reasons the AGs say an updated review is needed.
The AGs request that the PSC reject the application, though they go on to suggest the applicants could study ways to address current needs through non-wire alternatives.
Tom Content, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board, said he didn’t know of any other instances where another state weighed in on a ratepayer issue.
“ It just underscores the questions about the costs and benefits of this line,” Content said. “There are still unanswered questions.”
The project has faced mounting political opposition from within Wisconsin.
Earlier this week four Democratic lawmakers from the proposed corridor filed a letter expressing support for an alternative outlined by PSC staff which would involve updating 60 to 70-year-old transmission lines already in place, which has an estimated price tag of under $1 million.
In a letter sent last week, three Republican lawmakers from the corridor noted widespread public opposition and strongly urged Commissioners to scrutinize the need.
In bold type, their letter asks, “Do you know whether this power line project is necessary?”