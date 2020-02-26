'If you're not counted, you are invisible': Madison black leaders urge Census participation

Dozens of black community leaders gathered Wednesday at Mt. Zion Church on Madison’s south side to urge full participation in the 2020 Census to ensure the city receives the funding and political representation that comes from the decennial count.

Census coverage varies across demographic characteristics, and African Americans have historically been undercounted. In 2010, the census did not account for 2.1% of the black population.

“In a nation that is trying to erase us as black people, it is our duty and responsibility to stand up and be counted and be seen and be heard,” said Vanessa McDowell, CEO of YWCA Madison. “As we must vote because our ancestors fought for us to do so, we must also be counted because our ancestors fought to be counted as fully human beings.”

Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, expressed her commitment to reaching the black community, noting that the result of the census will affect people every day.

“Taking part in the 2020 Census is an act of social justice,” Stubbs said.

The U.S. Constitution mandates that all people in the United States must be counted every 10 years. Data from the decennial count determines billions of dollars in federal funding and is used to allocate seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.