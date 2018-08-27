Though they are still urging residents to prepare for possible flooding, city officials are more optimistic about conditions in Madison today than they were last week, when Dane County was soaked by record rainfall.
Lake Monona receded 2.5 inches from its peak Aug. 21, Mayor Paul Soglin said at a press conference Monday, while Lake Mendota remains a concern. Dane County has removed 270 truckloads of aquatic plants from the lakes, which doubled the flow of water leaving the Yahara Lakes chain and allowed water levels to stabilize.
“When you look at the worst case scenario that concerned us last Tuesday and Wednesday, things are promising,” Soglin said.
However, heavy rain is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, and an estimated 1 to 3 inches are expected. A flash flood warning will be issued Monday night into Tuesday morning.
If precipitation remains at about an inch, Soglin said Madison will be “looking pretty good” heading into Labor Day weekend.
“In regard to the impact of this weather, if we can get five dry days, we think that life can return to normal in terms of day-to-day activities,” Soglin said.
Since last week, the city added an estimated 1,000 to 1,200 households to its map of areas in Madison with an increased flood risk.
City Engineer Rob Phillips said the city has contingency plans in place for evacuation, but that it is not likely.
“We aren’t looking at the rain causing an evacuation,” Phillips said.
Resident volunteers and members of the National Guard have filled an estimated 160,000 sandbags that are being used as a first line of defense against flooding in these areas. City staff and volunteers worked overnight at the Streets Division facility on Badger Road and filled about 1,400 bags per hour.
“We’re in no danger of running out,” Soglin said.
Soglin reminded residents to place sandbags at the base of the foundation and not around the perimeter of lots.
If sandbags are left over once flood concerns subside, the sand can be used on city streets during the winter, Soglin said. However, the sand will be taken to the landfill if contaminated with flood water.
Some streets have been re-opened including:
- Inbound East Washington Avenue from North Brearly to North Livingston streets
- Outbound East Washington Avenue near South Blount Street
- North First Street between East Washington Avenue and Johnson Street
- East Main Street South Dickinson Street and Northern Court
- North Livingston Street from East Washington Avenue north to East Dayton Street
The following streets remain closed:
- East Johnson Street from North First Street to North Baldwin Street
- East Main Street between Northern Court and past the river
- Marston Avenue between East Johnson Street and Sherman Avenue
- 700 and 800 blocks of East Mifflin Street between Blount and Paterson streets
“It’s unlikely we’ll be able to fully open Johnson Street, but we’ll look at that on a daily basis,” Phillips said.
Soglin said unlike major winter weather events when the city can plow and remove snow in a timely manner, the flooding situation is more variable and contingent on unpredictable rainfall.
“The problem in situations like this is that people want to know when it’s over. We can’t say that in this instance,” Soglin said. “We prepare for the worst and we hope for the best.”
The city will continue to update its website with more information.