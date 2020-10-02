If voting extension upheld, state and Postal Service seeking to ensure ballots are postmarked

Absentee ballot return envelopes are, by law, required to have pre-paid postage, meaning that under the USPS guidance, they don’t necessarily have to be postmarked with a date.

But USPS spokesman Robert Sheehan said the Postal Service’s policy now “is to postmark all ballots mailed by voters, whether they are pre-paid by election officials or mailed with a stamp affixed by the voter,” and all postmarks are to include a date.

Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney said Wednesday that “postmarks are only necessary for ballots that arrive after Election Day” and that his agency “will be talking with USPS representatives about postmarks in the coming days and weeks as we develop guidance materials for clerks and voters.”

The commission doesn’t have data on how many absentee ballot envelopes were received without postmarks after the April 7 election, and it’s unclear whether clerks generally counted the ballots that came in those envelopes. State law and the commission do make clear, however, that whether to count them is under the purview of each local clerk.