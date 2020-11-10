If the Trump campaign requests a Wisconsin recount, what happens next?

The Elections Commission is currently working on compiling an estimate for how much a recount would cost, and will have the estimate ready for the Trump campaign to know the amount of money it will need to pre-pay for a recount to be ordered.

During the county canvass process, counties make sure the number of voters is reconciled with the number of ballots, review election inspector’s reports, include provisional ballots that have an accompanying photo ID and make sure there aren’t any other anomalies. Unlike a recount, elections officials during the canvass generally don’t handle the ballots.

Once an acceptable recount petition and filing fee are received, the Elections Commission would order a recount. It can’t order the recount earlier than 9 a.m. on the day after all candidates in the contested race have been notified. But the commission also can’t order it later than 9 a.m. on Nov. 19, which is one day after the deadline for filing a recount petition.

Once county clerks receive the recount order, their county board of canvassers needs to begin the recount within three days. The results of the recount must be received by the Elections Commission within 13 days after the recount is ordered.

If the elections commission orders the recount on Nov. 19, the recount would need to be finished by Dec. 2.