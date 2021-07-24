If Madison gets passenger rail, where should the station go?

But Amtrak would prefer not to have a station on a curve, Rhodes-Conway said.

The mayor said she’s unsure if a station would be a stand-alone facility or part of a larger redevelopment, or who would own and run it. “Most of these questions aren’t answered yet,” she said.

Gore, who said there are options to make the station work at First Street, said the city must get moving in its planning.

“I do not know of any official or unofficial study that the city has conducted for locating, designing or constructing a new intercity passenger rail station,” he said, adding that the Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan was not a comparative study of site alternatives or advertised to the public as a chance for community engagement on the subject.

“If Madison aims high, and hires the best station architects available, then it can have a beautiful new civic icon,” he said. “If it just goes along with the WisDOT or Amtrak process, then the station could be quite drab and spartan.”

Rhodes-Conway said the city is closely monitoring federal funding and decision-making processes, and will be ready. “I’m hoping this time we can actually make it happen,” she said.

