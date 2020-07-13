ICYMI: Indoor face mask mandate starts Monday in Dane County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you missed it last week, face masks will be required indoors except at home in Dane County starting Monday.

Wisconsin’s first mask mandate in response to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases especially among young adults and those who have attended large gatherings.

The order from Public Health Madison and Dane County starts at 8 a.m. Monday and requires everyone age 5 and older to wear a face covering or mask in any enclosed building where other people could be present — except in a person’s own home or living unit.