ICYMI: Indoor face mask mandate starts Monday in Dane County
People wearing masks on State Street, State Journal photo

Beginning Monday, face masks will be required inside all Dane County businesses. Already sporting the new style Tuesday at Colectivo Coffee on State Street were, from left, Helen Brownstein, McKinley Clemons, Julia Rodman and Eve Alterman.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

If you missed it last week, face masks will be required indoors except at home in Dane County starting Monday.

Wisconsin’s first mask mandate in response to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases especially among young adults and those who have attended large gatherings.

The order from Public Health Madison and Dane County starts at 8 a.m. Monday and requires everyone age 5 and older to wear a face covering or mask in any enclosed building where other people could be present — except in a person’s own home or living unit.

The order applies to businesses, health care settings, waiting in line, public transportation and even visits to other people’s homes. Some people with conditions that prevent them from wearing masks are exempt, as are certain activities, such as eating at a restaurant. But physical distancing of 6 feet is required for such activities.

More details are in David Wahlberg's story after the order was announced on Tuesday.

Concerned about COVID-19?

