'I was a criminal': Women speak out about abortion before and after Roe v. Wade

From the moment she learned she was pregnant in 1961, Ellen O’Brien Saunders knew she would terminate the pregnancy.

The 19-year-old sophomore at Barnard College in New York City wasn’t in love with the graduate student she was dating and wasn’t going to marry him.

While abortion wasn’t a legal option, to O’Brien Saunders, it was the only one. She began seeking out candidates to conduct the operation in New York. One was a dentist; another seemed “shady,” she recalled. Both refused to help.

With the clock ticking, she began to panic, and eventually told her parents she was pregnant. With their support, she was able to see a midwife in Pennsylvania who had lost her license after that state banned midwifery. The woman turned to providing clandestine abortions from her home.

The woman injected a saline solution into O’Brien Saunders’ uterus, a risky and painful process that stimulated contractions. She remembers nervously squatting over a bucket and expelling the fetus, then the placenta and the rest of the afterbirth for several more hours. In another room of the house, the midwife’s husband was sleeping, “so, I couldn’t make any noise,” O’Brien Saunders said.

“I had it (an abortion), and yes, it was illegal. I was a criminal,” said O’Brien Saunders, 80, a Detroit native, who now lives in Olympia, Washington, and spent her career in state government, much of it in Wisconsin. She lived in Madison and in the surrounding area from 1970 to 1991.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, two generations of women have grown up with the option of safe, legal abortions in America. But with the court poised to strike down Roe this summer, stories like O’Brien Saunders’ offer a stark reminder of what it was like when women had far fewer options, and a caution for the future.

Even with the rapid increase in the use of abortion pills that can be ordered through the mail, many women will die having illegal abortions and babies will be born who aren’t wanted, said O’Brien Saunders, who married in 1965 and has a 50-year-old son and two grandchildren.

A student’s decision

Jan Silvers, 75, a retired teacher and mortgage banker who lives in the town of Middleton, got pregnant in 1965 while a student at UW-Madison. The only way women could get contraception then, she said, was if they were married.

“We all did the best we could, but it didn’t always work out,” she said. “We used spermicides and condoms and whatever.”

Silvers said when she got pregnant she wasn’t ready to become a mother or stop her education. It would have meant that her boyfriend would also have had to stop his education and get a job.

“Finding a way to get the abortion was more difficult than the decision,” she said. “Was it risky? Yes, definitely. Was I stupid? Probably.”

Silvers, who grew up in Chicago, sought an abortion in her home town. Someone gave her the name of a man in Chicago, who they said was a doctor.

“I did what you do, and what we do now, what women do to take care of themselves: You do networking and you find the name of a doctor — or not necessarily a doctor.”

Silvers was given a phone number to call and met the man in a “really sleazy-looking hotel” off Michigan Avenue on Ohio Street. She went there with her college roommate and her boyfriend, whom she would later marry and eventually divorce.

“It’s very sketchy, but there aren’t a lot of choices, so that’s what you do,” she said. “We didn’t have the internet. You couldn’t check up on anybody. Everything was very, very scary.”

Worried that she wouldn’t be able to have children in the future, she made an appointment with a gynecologist when she returned to Madison. She told the man she had had an abortion.

“He was mortified,” she said. After the exam he sat her down and told her he never wanted her to do that again. He then gave her a prescription for birth control pills and offered to write prescriptions for her roommates, too.

“This is networking again,” she said. “Do you know how many people I told that they could go to him? It became a joke.” She said she soon had 50 to 100 “roommates.”

Silvers is now married to Ken Opin, who has long been active in local government. From her first marriage she has two children, who are 50 and 47, and four grandchildren.

‘Relieved and thankful’

Roberta Gassman, 73, of Madison, had her abortion in 1975, shortly after the Roe decision.

Gassman and her husband, Madison lawyer Lester Pines, knew they eventually wanted a family. But when Gassman was in her mid-20s, because of a blood clot, she was on strong medications, including tetracycline, which were found to possibly produce birth defects in fetuses.

To be responsible, she said, she got an IUD. “It was supposed to be 97 to 99% effective,” Gassman said. “I continued on my medication and I was shocked when I found myself pregnant.”

At the same time, she said, “I felt relieved and thankful, as I still do now, to have had the option of a safe and legal abortion.”

Gassman, who was Secretary of Workforce Development for eight years under Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle, and whose husband’s law firm, Pines Bach, represents Planned Parenthood, said she wants to see the protections she had under Roe v. Wade continue for everyone, including her daughters, who are 44 and 41, and her three grandchildren.

“The draft by Justice Alito clearly states that, contrary to over 49 years of past court decisions, that the rights of women to their own autonomous reproductive health and their ability to terminate a pregnancy when necessary (were) not constitutionally protected, and he argued they should be left in the hands of state legislatures,” she said.

Gassman, who was part of an effort 20 years ago that led to the Planned Parenthood clinic on Madison’s East Side, said that ignores the reality that not only does birth control sometimes fail; women and girls as young as 12 have gotten pregnant after being raped.

A remembrance

Judy Karofsky, 79, who was mayor of Middleton in the mid-1970s, said her grandmother, Julia Cowan, died from a self-induced abortion in 1929, leaving a husband and three young children, who never lived in the same household again.

They lived in Boston, and her mother was 11 at the time. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts wouldn’t let her grandfather keep his children, she said.

“It wasn’t a story of poverty exactly,” Karofsky said. “It was just a story of, I guess, convenience, lifestyle, whatever you want to say about it. She was a homemaker. She was a wonderful cook.”

Abortions were illegal and conducted in secret then, she said, adding that she guesses a friend or relative told her grandmother how to go about it. But she ended up bleeding to death in the former Boston City Hospital.

“My mother had a new dress for her first piano recital,” Karofsky said. “She wore it to the funeral instead.”

