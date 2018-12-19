MILWAUKEE -- Less than three weeks from when he takes office, Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers has named his first four picks to lead state agencies.
They are:
- Joel Brennan as Department of Administration Secretary,
- Preston Cole as Department of Natural Resources Secretary,
- Kevin Carr as Department of Corrections Secretary and
- Sara Meaney as Department of Tourism Secretary.
All four are from Milwaukee, all will need to be confirmed by the GOP-controlled Senate.
Evers made the announcement at MacDowell Montessori School in Milwaukee. Asked what message he hopes the picks send, Evers said it's "the same message I said all during the campaign."
"I'm seeking talent, and I'm seeking people that can connect the dots and people that will work with the civil servants and others in their agencies to provide the best services possible," Evers said. "And to have a Cabinet that looks like the people of Wisconsin."
Outgoing Gov. Scott Walker took to Twitter to praise Evers' choice of Cole, a member of the state's Natural Resources Board who was its first African-American chairman. Cole was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle and re-appointed in 2013 to another six-year term. He also works as commissioner of neighborhood services for the city of Milwaukee.
Walker said Cole "did a good job on the board and understands the importance of the entire state."
The incoming Democratic governor has already received some criticism from Republicans, who expressed disappointment early Wednesday Evers did not draw talent from outside the state's largest metro area.
Evers, asked about that Wednesday, said he'll be releasing more Cabinet picks soon that he believes will abate that criticism.
Brennan, who will lead DOA, the powerful state agency tasked with helping implement the state budget and assisting other agencies, is CEO of Milwaukee's Discovery World science and technology museum. He is also brother-in-law to Exact Sciences CEO Kevin Conroy, who is a member of the Evers transition team.
Brennan's government and political background includes having run Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett's unsuccessful bid for governor in 2002 and successful mayoral run in 2004. Brennan also was director of the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee.
Carr is the U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. Before that he worked for the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
Meaney is chief marketing officer for Milwaukee Film, the city's annual film festival. Before that she was managing director at BVK, an advertising agency. Her appointment comes after some Republicans had called for Evers to keep Walker appointee Stephanie Klett on as secretary.
If confirmed, Cole would lead a Natural Resources department that has become a political hot-button in recent years. Critics say under Walker the department has ignored its own scientists and bowed to business and political pressures to curb environmental protection.
Cole, speaking at Wednesday's event, pledged to "double down on science."
Asked afterward what he meant, Cole said "science-based policy-making is the epicenter of the governor's wishes for the Department of Natural Resources."
"As a forester with a science-based background, I want to be able to assure him and members of the Legislature that those decisions are going to be based on the most available science that we have," Cole said. "The elected officials can then use that information for the policies that they deem appropriate.
"They'll have it; they can make decisions," he said. "As long as they have it, I'll be happy."