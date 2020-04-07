‘I’m really scared’: Madison poll workers, voters weigh risks on an abnormal Election Day

Compelled by civic duty

Myers signed up to be a poll worker when her nursing classes at UW-Madison moved online. Expecting to receive her nursing degree in May, Myers said she felt a responsibility to help out where she can.

“I’m not on the front lines helping anyone right now. I probably shouldn’t be as a nursing student, but I do want to help in a way I can,” Myers said. “I really want to be part of making sure elections are going to be as safe as possible.”

Though Madison was short of poll workers, the city was still able to staff over over 60 polling locations. Several poll workers considered dropping out but said their sense of civic duty and commitment wouldn’t let them.

“We believe it’s critical that people are able to use their voice in this election,” first-time poll worker Sandi Reinardy said.

She and her husband, Ald. Keith Furman, District 19, signed up to work at their polling place at Asbury Church on University Avenue one week ago, when the city put out a call for more poll workers.