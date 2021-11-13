'I have lost my everything': Afghans grapple with loss, hope as they prepare to leave Fort McCoy

On one of the days, a bomb exploded right by the buses. Khatera said if they had been there five minutes sooner, the explosion would have hit them. "We were right there," she said.

Sepehra Azami, 25, said she was "fully ready to be the first person that will be shot." As one of the "bus leaders" organizing the women, she said she would have rather been killed herself than watch one of her classmates die.

"When this journey happened, I realized how strong I am," Azami said. "These five days (were), I would say, the most difficult and horrifying and chaotic days of my life."

On the second failed attempt, the Taliban forced the women to go back to their homes. Some found places to hide in Kabul. That’s when Tahiry was on the streets alone at night.

Sometimes Tahiry still sees the Taliban in her nightmares.

She hears the explosions and gunfire at the airport. She sees the Taliban man who broke into the bus full of her classmates with a gun. The one she thought might kill them for traveling, without a male member of their family, in pursuit of education.