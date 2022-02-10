Hundreds of millions in workforce supports approved by Wisconsin budget committee

Citing small business and social service staffing concerns, the Legislature’s budget committee approved measures Wednesday diverting millions to combat challenges in some of the state’s most affected areas, including child care and health care.

The Joint Finance Committee also approved a bill that would exempt restaurant owners from paying taxes on grants they received through a federal program.

The finance committee Wednesday approved $194 million to continue a program that in the COVID-19 pandemic provides assistance to child care providers. The money will also go toward supporting other aid programs intended to support families and early child care providers.

That plan will help Wisconsinites find access to child care, which will help them stay in the workforce, said committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam.

The committee Wednesday also approved $5 million to provide fellowships and loan repayment assistance to nursing students and help recruit nursing program faculty.

Before the meeting, finance committee co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said there are not enough nursing faculty members to proportionately respond to the nursing student surge.

“Our action today will start hopefully replenishing that pipeline, to get those nurse educators in front of those students to increase the number of graduates coming out,” Marklein said.

Finally, the committee approved on a 14-1 vote a bill, SB 690, that would create a state income tax exemption for grants received from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which was established through a federal COVID-19 support program. Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, voted no on the bill.

Ultimately, that plan would save restaurant owners more than $27 million, according to the fiscal estimate.

In a statement, Stroebel said the tax exemption would benefit only the select restaurants that received the grants, adding that the state Legislature should not pick winners and losers.

“Longstanding tax policy has not allowed income tax deductions for expenses that are attributed to tax exempt income,” he said. “I oppose this type of double dipping.”

