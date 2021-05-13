Hundreds of Madison Muslims gather for Eid prayer at Olin Park, celebrating end of Ramadan

The onset of the COVID-19 crisis a year ago meant that Muslims in Madison and beyond experienced a Ramadan unlike any other.
With mosques shut down, in-person, community-wide nightly prayers on hold and an absence of the usual social and family interactions that come with the breaking of fast, the holy month was different in a host of ways.
This year, even as COVID-related concerns persist, some saw an opportunity to foster community and celebrate the end of Ramadan in Dane County: an outdoor Eid al-Fitr prayer at Olin Park that drew hundreds Thursday morning.
"The end of Ramadan (in 2020) just felt so different because we weren't able to put on our best and most beautiful clothes and see our community members and pray together, so we just knew that with COVID now being a little more under control ... we were just really confident that we would be able to pull this off in a safe way," said Madison resident and co-organizer Mouna Algahaithi, 25.
Donning face masks and carrying prayer mats, couples, families and groups of friends gathered for the outdoor prayer to mark the Islamic holiday. About 750 people registered to attend ahead of Thursday.
Among them was Islam Aly, a 24-year-old senior at the University of California Los Angeles Law School who's currently living in Madison with his family.
Calling the service "very refreshing," Aly said it brought back a "sense of normalcy that we hadn't had in a long time."
After experiencing an isolating year due to COVID-19, Madison resident and co-organizer Maria Ahmad, 31, said working to pull the service together came with a sense of urgency, as well as a strong desire to bring people together "and really celebrate."
The mother of two young children with a third on the way, Ahmad said it was also important to show kids "the beauty of it."
"By and large, this whole month is a very community feel, every night there's a community prayer and then this prayer, Eid, is supposed to be a community thing as well, so that piece missing is really affecting people," she said.
For Aly, the gathering capped off a second Ramadan during the coronavirus crisis that wasn't "100% back to normal," but was on the path toward it.
"We did our best, all things considered, to make it as normal as possible and to make it as beneficial as possible or spiritual as possible because that's what you're kind of searching for is that spirituality," he said. "Sometimes it's hard not getting it without having your mosque or having a bunch of people around you, but doing what you can to get as much good as you can was kind of the name of the game."
Algahaithi, one of the organizers, said the day's success could set "a precedent for the way that we gather in the future."
"Our community wants this to happen, and they're going to follow the rules to make sure we can do this safely and so we're going to continue to evolve as the safety procedures do, and we're going to continue to serve the community in the best way that we can," she added.