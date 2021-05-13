Hundreds of Madison Muslims gather for Eid prayer at Olin Park, celebrating end of Ramadan

Among them was Islam Aly, a 24-year-old senior at the University of California Los Angeles Law School who's currently living in Madison with his family.

Calling the service "very refreshing," Aly said it brought back a "sense of normalcy that we hadn't had in a long time."

After experiencing an isolating year due to COVID-19, Madison resident and co-organizer Maria Ahmad, 31, said working to pull the service together came with a sense of urgency, as well as a strong desire to bring people together "and really celebrate."

The mother of two young children with a third on the way, Ahmad said it was also important to show kids "the beauty of it."

"By and large, this whole month is a very community feel, every night there's a community prayer and then this prayer, Eid, is supposed to be a community thing as well, so that piece missing is really affecting people," she said.

For Aly, the gathering capped off a second Ramadan during the coronavirus crisis that wasn't "100% back to normal," but was on the path toward it.