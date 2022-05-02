Hundreds of East, LaFollette students walk out of school for immigrant rights

Between 150 and 200 students walked out of East High School Monday morning and marched on East Washington to the state capitol building in an effort to draw attention to lack of access to in-state college tuition and drivers licenses for undocumented people.

Once they reached the capitol building, East students were joined by those from LaFollette as well as students in grades 4 and 5 from Sandburg Elementary' s duel language immersion program.

The march was organized by Raza United, a Latino student organization at East, and was a part of Voces de la Frontera’s 2-day general statewide strike “Days Without Latinxs and Immigrants.”

"Immigrants are a big part of our society, but we still get our rights taken away," East student and one of the organizers Maryangeliz Acosta said in an interview.

Acosta said she hoped the student absences would help draw attention of lawmakers to the lack of access to drivers licenses and in-state tuition for college and university faced by undocumented people in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin passed a law in 2006 that barred undocumented immigrants and people who do not have a social security number from obtaining a driver’s license or state identification. The law went into effect in 2007.

Proponents of access to drivers licenses for undocumented people say their main concern is road safety. The licenses wouldn't provide voting rights or a social security number to undocumented people.

Gov. Tony Evers twice attempted to pass a biennium budget with provisions to allow undocumented people access to drivers licenses and in-state tuition to colleges and universities but Republicans rejected the effort, former Lt. Gov. and current candidate for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes said.

East freshmen Jocelyn Cuahuizo and Dulce Santillan, who took part in the march, said having access to a driver’s license would provide more freedom, safety and stability for undocumented people and that in-state tuition should be made available to all Wisconsin residents, regardless of their citizenship status.

The Capital Times reported in March that there is no law prohibiting the admission of undocumented people to U.S. colleges, except in three states (Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina), but affording higher education can be a cost prohibitive for undocumented students in Wisconsin because they don’t have access to in-state tuition, state financial aid or federal financial aid.

At UW-Madison, the cost of tuition for the 2019-20 academic year for in-state undergraduate students was roughly $11,000 while the cost for out-of-state students was roughly $38,000.

The state legislature has adjourned for the year but students hope lawmakers will address the concerns when they reconvene in January.

Students marching from East High School to the state Capitol slowed traffic for a time on East Washington Avenue on Monday morning, authorities reported.

The traffic was clear by shortly after 11 a.m. as the students from East and La Follette continued of their way.

Pete Johnson of the Dane County 911 Center earlier told the State Journal that there is no official road closure, but “I’m sure it’s slowed down to about 1 mile per hour.”

State Journal reporter Jeff Richgels contributed to this report.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.