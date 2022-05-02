Hundreds of East, La Follette students walk out of school for immigrant rights

Between 150 and 200 students walked out of East High School Monday morning and marched down East Washington Avenue to the Capitol in an effort to draw attention to the lack of access to in-state college tuition and driver's licenses for undocumented people.

The crowd chanted protest slogans such as, "Ho ho, hey hey, immigrants are here to stay" and "Si se puede" ("yes we can") as they filled the inbound lanes of East Washington Avenue.

At the Capitol, the students were joined by others from La Follette High School as well as students in grades 4 and 5 from Sandburg Elementary's dual language immersion program as they rallied inside of the building.

The march was organized by Raza United, a Latino student organization at East, and was a part of Voces de la Frontera’s two-day general statewide strike, “Days Without Latinxs and Immigrants.”

"Immigrants are a big part of our society, but we still get our rights taken away," said Maryangeliz Acosta, an East student and one of the organizers of the event.

Acosta said she hoped the student absences would draw the attention of lawmakers to the lack of access to driver's licenses for undocumented people and the lack of access to in-state tuition for undocumented college and university students in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin passed a law in 2006 that barred undocumented immigrants and people who do not have a Social Security number from obtaining a driver’s license or state identification. The law went into effect in 2007.

Proponents of driver's licenses for undocumented people say their main concern is road safety. The licenses would not provide voting rights or allow a person to get a Social Security number.

In both of his proposed budgets, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers included provisions to allow undocumented people access to driver's licenses and in-state tuition, but Republicans rejected the efforts, said Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

Republicans have said they opposed the measures in order not to encourage people to enter the country illegally and that the issue should be taken up by the federal government.

Christine Neumann-Ortiz, founder of Voces de la Frontera, said she believes there is bipartisan support for access to driver's licenses, especially in rural areas where undocumented workers are pivotal to the economy.

East freshmen Jocelyn Cuahuizo and Dulce Santillan, who took part in the march, said having access to a driver’s license would provide more freedom, safety and stability for undocumented people and that in-state tuition should be made available to all Wisconsin residents, regardless of their citizenship status.

There is no federal law prohibiting the admission of undocumented people to U.S. colleges, but higher education can be out of reach for many undocumented students who must pay higher out-of-state tuition while not qualifying for state or federal financial aid.

Thirty-four states provide Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) recipients with access to in-state or reduced tuition to at least some of their public institutions, according to the Higher Ed Immigration Portal. Wisconsin is one of a handful that explicitly bans it.

The cost of in-state undergraduate tuition at UW-Madison in 2019-20 was roughly $11,000, while the cost for out-of-state students was about $38,000.

Police closed down the inbound lanes of East Washington Avenue from North 4th Street to the Capitol from about 10 to 11:30 a.m. to accommodate the student marchers. Once the rally at the Capitol ended, at around 1 p.m., students returned to school on buses.

