Humane Society says ban on rehabilitating some animals over COVID-19 concern does more harm than good

Under the DNR's directive, wildlife rehabilitators can only take in bats for euthanasia, raising concerns that good-hearted, but untrained, people might choose to try to take care of bats themselves during the winter, leaving them open to the threat of bites and rabies infections and the bats at risk of COVID-19 infection and the kind of inappropriate care that might do them more harm than good. Lumley said in the past, people tried to feed fruit to Wisconsin bats, whose diets in the wild consist entirely of insects.

She recommended that, if possible, people leave hibernating bats alone if they are in a part of the house, such as an attic, where residents don't regularly visit.

The prohibition against taking in felids, such as bobcats and lynx, and mustelids, such as otters and mink, was issued Aug. 21, but is less of a concern because the Wildlife Center only sees about a dozen animals from those categories a year, Lemley said. Mink can get the coronavirus, as can felids and ferrets, which are mustelids.

As with bats, the only option currently open to the center in responding to calls about felids and mustelids is euthanasia, which Lemley said might be appropriate if the animal is suffering. Otherwise, she advises people who come across the animals to monitor them but not to try to provide any care.