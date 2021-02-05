Hudson water utility reprimanded for unauthorized 2007 well construction

Wisconsin regulators have voted to reprimand the city of Hudson’s water utility for building a well without authorization 14 years ago.
The utility, which serves about 9,620 customers in northwestern Wisconsin, spent just over $446,000 between 2005 and 2007 to purchase a site and build the well without first seeking approval.
When bids for a water treatment system came in over budget, the utility capped the well and put the project on hold.
In 2015, the Department of Natural Resources ordered the utility to put the well into service or permanently abandon it in order to comply with state regulations. The utility then applied for and received PSC authorization to construct a $3.6 million treatment system in 2017.
It wasn’t until 2019, when the utility filed for a rate increase, that the PSC discovered the costs associated with the well construction.
The utility contends the original construction costs were included in the 2017 application, although the application did not include a breakdown of those costs or notice of costs incurred prior to filing the application.
The commission voted 2-1 to reprimand the utility for violating state statutes but agreed unanimously to allow the utility to recover the full $3.8 million project cost from ratepayers.
Chair Rebecca Valcq cast the dissenting vote, saying commission staff could have asked more questions before approving the treatment system.
“How can you authorize a well treatment facility without authorizing the underlying well?” she said. “I don’t think there was any mal intent. I think they honestly assumed or believed we were doing our due diligence.”
The commission issued a similar reprimand in 2018 to the city of Lodi, which built a $1.8 million booster station without approval, resulting in a 34% rate increase.
That case was referred to the state attorney general for further investigation. A Department of Justice spokesperson said the case is still pending.
PHOTOS: GROOMING SNOWMOBILE TRAILS