Metro Transit officials are largely pleased with the rollout Sunday and Monday of the most sweeping change to the city's bus system in 25 years.

Metro experienced isolated incidents and some riders complained about changes, but the system redesign appeared to result in no major problems, officials said late Monday afternoon.

To prepare, Metro took a series of actions to ready riders for the change, which shifted from a system that delivered a lot of coverage that reached into the city's neighborhoods to one that focuses on main arteries, delivering more frequent and consistent service but requiring longer walks for some to reach a bus stop.

The actions included deploying about 50 "ride guides" dressed in neon yellow vests to help passengers on buses at multiple locations on Sunday and Monday and using a call center to answer questions and deliver information.

"So far, things have been going as well as can be expected," Metro spokesman Mick Rusch said Monday afternoon. "We have had some issues with some routes running a little behind because drivers are taking the time to help passengers with questions. Drivers are also navigating new routes that are affected by construction, so there is a learning curve there as well. We switched out a lot of signage going from one system to the next."

"It’s been bumpy here and there, but overall, it’s going well," he said.

Drivers, meanwhile, "don’t have to routinely rush to a transfer point, so it’s not as stressful," Rusch said. "They have longer layovers and break times at the end of the route for them to recover and get ready for the next trip."

Usually, the call center gets 350 to 400 calls a day, but the number jumped to about 600 on Sunday, when service is reduced, and stood at 1,160 at 4 p.m. on Monday, when service levels increased for people going to jobs, appointments and other places during the work week, customer service supervisor Jeremy Olson said.

The overwhelming majority of calls were from riders seeking information, not to register complaints, he said.

"The volume has been less than we expected," Metro general manager Justin Stuehrenberg said. "The ride guides on the street are doing a lot of the work. It's validating to see how our preparation has worked. It's a testament to how well the system is designed."

The north, east and west transfer points are now closed. The South Transfer Point is still a connection site, so to start, buses continue to pull in there. At some point, all transfer points will be dismantled. When that happens, a regular Metro shelter will replace the former South Transfer Point.

There is additional service in Sun Prairie, and service in Fitchburg and Middleton has been modified.

The initial phase of Bus Rapid Transit, or BRT, — a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service using elongated electric buses running on city streets and dedicated lanes with special stations — will begin in mid- to late 2024.

Rider reaction

Sedrick Bunch, who lives on the East Side, took the bus Downtown from Milwaukee Street near the former East Transfer Point on Monday morning. He said he was ready for the redesign and relies on the bus system because he hasn’t had the time to get a driver’s license.

“I also talked to a few of the transit representatives, and they explained, even a week or two ago, about the new change,” Bunch said. “I’m kind of excited because I’ve been taking the bus for my whole life.”

Some riders experienced difficulties. Malayia Turner, a North Side resident, said she was late to her job at Pick ‘n Save on Shopko Drive off of Aberg Avenue on Monday after waiting 45 minutes to catch a bus.

“I was told that (the buses) come back to back, but it doesn’t seem like it,” Turner said.

Some riders by Monday evening had mixed feelings about the new system. Kaitlyn Noyes, a West Side resident, had used the bus to go Downtown and back and was headed to Walmart on the E bus.

The new system worked for her, she said, and she didn’t miss having to use the transfer points that the redesign removed.

But buses were slightly delayed -- her E bus by seven minutes and a D bus she was tracking on her phone was delayed by 10 minutes, she said.

“They’re a little bit late, but I think that’s because the bus drivers need to figure (the new system) out,” Noyes said.

Theo Mesnick, another West Side resident who was boarding a westbound bus on Mineral Point Road, said her commute to work at a summer camp at Hamilton Middle School was similar in time to the former system, but more complicated.

“It seems a little less direct,” Mesnick said of the redesign.

Mesnick said she found it easier to use the former West Transfer Point rather than the smaller stops she now has to walk to. But the system made it more convenient to reach Downtown, she said.

"We are hearing from some customers that are expressing frustration with needing to walk further and needing to learn new routes," Rusch said. "However, a majority of the calls are people just asking for trip planning help. It will take some time to learn how the new system works, and our customer service reps are coaching them through the best ways to ride."

Metro had people stationed at the transfer points that closed and bus stops that were either busy boarding areas, new connection locations or areas affected by construction, he said. What worked best is targeting certain areas such as roads where stops had closed, and ride guides would head there by bus, and walk up and down the street to talk to people.

"If we heard an issue in the call center, like perhaps a bunch of people standing in an area where the bus isn’t coming, we would send ride guides to talk to them," he said.

Metro representatives are available from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the next two weeks to help riders plan trips, find their bus stops, and to answer questions. For information, call 608-266-4466.

The system had a daily average ridership of about 38,000 weekdays before the pandemic and roughly 28,700 now. Metro won't have a sense if the redesign has affected ridership until the end of the month, Stuehrenberg said.

State Journal reporter Will Romano contributed to this report.

