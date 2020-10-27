How Wisconsin voters can ‘cure’ the hundreds of ballots already rejected

This article is made possible throughVotebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access.

When Melissa Lemke got a call that her absentee ballot had been rejected, she was convinced there had been some mistake. As an alderwoman in Racine, she knew how important it was to carefully fill out her ballot and envelope, and she’d done so successfully in past elections.

She thought back to the day she submitted her ballot, and remembered being engrossed in conversation with her partner about local politics.

“I was probably just talking more about the issues than paying attention to the directions,” she said. Lemke misunderstood the witness address field, and left it blank. The clerk mailed her ballot back, Lemke corrected it and submitted it at an early in-person voting location in Racine.

As the general election approaches, the state is seeing a small number of errors among the 1.3 million absentee ballots that have been returned. Data from the Wisconsin voter database requested by Wisconsin Watch showed that nearly 1,400 ballots were rejected as of Oct. 21.

Without action by the voters, those ballots will not count. But if voters act quickly, they can correct them.