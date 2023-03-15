Construction has started on Madison’s Bus Rapid Transit system, and city officials on Tuesday outlined how long it will take to build the initial route and the traffic disruptions that construction will cause over the next year and a half.

Designed to get riders across town quickly, BRT will include an all-electric fleet and function as a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service, with 60-foot buses running on city streets and dedicated lanes with special stations.

Tuesday’s public information meeting focused solely on the impact of the western section of the east-west route, a 6-mile stretch between Junction Road and University Bay Drive.

“In general, we plan to build the project west to east,” said Nick Matthews, lead project manager for construction firm Zenith Technologies. “We did start this week on installing some temporary (traffic) signals along Mineral Point, High Point and Westfield. We’re hoping to have those operational within the next three to four weeks, at which point we can remove the permanent signals and begin constructing the stations at the medians.

Two meetings focused on the central and east sections also will be held, with the East Side meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. April 6, online.

Some highlights from Tuesday’s session:

The project involves building 44 new stations, including 14 on the West Side.

Most West Side stations will be located in the middle of the road, with left-turn lanes converted into bus lanes, but bus-only center lanes on University Avenue wouldn’t be practical.

Stations will be 60 feet long and 10-12 feet wide.

Work already begun at Sheboygan Avenue, North Dickinson Street and North Few Street is expected to be finished in early summer.

The city hopes to keep two lanes of Mineral Point Road open in each direction during construction.

Each station will take about two to three months to complete.

The west-end terminal near the intersection of Junction and Mineral Point roads will include charging stations for the fleet, a local bus terminal and 87 parking spaces for a park-and-ride facility.

Stations will include security cameras and heating lamps for the winter, but not air conditioning in summer.

“Generally, the construction will happen at one station or intersection, and they’ll probably have a couple of these going at once, but they’ll move from station to station,” said Mike Cechvala, the city’s deputy project manager.

City officials have been doing some prep work over the last few months, but major construction of the BRT stations has just gotten started.

According to the plan, heavy construction will be completed in summer 2024 and BRT will launch in late 2024. A future route will run north to south, and Cechvala said planning for that route begins this year.

BRT construction will work around current projects — the reconstruction of University Avenue, the Madison Yards project and University Research Project work.

Cechvala noted that the BRT project is separate from the city’s current transit network redesign, which “redraws where the routes go, how frequently they run and so forth.”

The city pledged to minimize disruptions as much as possible. Questions and comments can be directed to BRTConstruction@cityofmadison.com or 608-622-9659.

Project details including architectural drawings, what construction is underway and frequently asked questions are available at MadisonBRT.com.

